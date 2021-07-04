| 19.2°C Dublin

Twitter troll forced to pay £100k libel damages to BBC’s Stephen Nolan is Stormont adviser

Ciaran Barnes

The Twitter troll forced to hand over £100,000 (€116,000) in libel damages to Stephen Nolan has advised Northern Ireland government officials in his well-paid role in economics and finance.

Fearing for his career, the Alliance party voter in his 40s, who used the Twitter handles ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ and ‘Pastor Jimberoo’s Ghost’ to harass the BBC presenter, begged him not to reveal his identity.

Nolan has stuck to the agreement, saying it shows that he is the “bigger man”.

