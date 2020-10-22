Twenty outbreaks in nursing homes and four a 'significant concern'

There are twenty Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes with four facilities at the centre of “significant concern,” it emerged today.

HSE Director of Operations Ann O’ Donnell said 31 other long term care centres are getting “enhanced supports.”

She was speaking amid strong criticism of the HSE and its response to an outbreak in the Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe, where 26 of the 28 residents tested positive for the virus, with just a nurse and two care assistants to look after them.

Ms O’Donnell said that although cases are rising in nursing homes and residential centres, we “are nowhere near where we were” during the early months of the pandemic when it cost many lives.

She said a case of Covid-19 in the Galway nursing home was notified to the HSE on Sunday after a resident tested positive.

It was known to public health that one healthcare worker had also tested positive following serial testing.

An outbreak was declared on Sunday when there were two confirmed cases.

Ms O'Connor said testing was carried out on all residents and staff on Monday and an infection prevention and control nurse attended the home to provide support and education for the nursing home staff.

An outbreak control meeting took place on Tuesday and there have been ”daily meetings“ since.

A significant number of the staff, both nursing and healthcare workers, have tested positive, along with a large number of residents who have the virus,

Ms O Donnell claimed that “rosters are now covered and there is stable staffing in place for the next three days".

A dedicated manager providing daily support in terms of accessing staff is also available to the home, she claimed.

Asked about a distressed call to RTE’s Liveline from the home’s director of nursing she said was “assured” there was a nurse from Roscommon hospital there now.

“The night shift was a concern and there are also some care staff. I am just giving the version I received from our services.”

Nursing home staff said they were told by the HSE to get agency workers but there were none available.

Ms O'Donnell said more agency staff are now refusing to work in nursing homes.

Meanwhile there is now growing concern about a fall off in hospital attendances with fears that people suffering strokes and heart attacks are not seeking medical treatment.

This was seen during the early months of the pandemic and led to more deaths, illness and delayed diagnosis.

Dr Colm Henry of the HSE also said there has been a drop in the diagnosis of prostate cancer since last year and that is a concern because people may not be turning up to have symptoms checked.

Meanwhile, under-fire HSE CEO Paul Reid again apologised for the failures which led to 2,500 people who tested positive for the virus having to contact trace themselves because the HSE’s contact tracing service collapsed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He said there has been a surge in demand and there were 76,000 contact tracing calls made arising from 300,000 Covid-19 positive tests conducted so far this month.

Calls are now taking longer and are more complex, he insisted.

The contract tracing centres now have 500 staff and 220 more are being hired. It is expected an additional 65 and 75 new contact tracers come on board weekly in the coming weeks.

Dr Henry said testing has been carried out 600 schools with 15,000 students and teachers swabbed. The positivity rate is 2.6pc.

There were 46 outbreaks in schools in the past week.

Online Editors