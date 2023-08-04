Twenty counties under rain or wind warnings for bank holiday weekend as revellers urged to prepare for wet and windy conditions

Outbreaks of rain will develop today with spot flooding likely in Ireland. It comes as Northern Ireland will be affected by Storm Antoni. (Photo PA)

AUGUST bank holiday revellers and festival-goers were warned to have their anoraks, boots and umbrellas at the ready as heavy rain and strong winds will leave 20 counties facing challenging conditions for the busiest tourism weekend of the summer.

Over one million people will travel this weekend with major festivals and sports events taking place nationwide as the summer entertainment programme reaches its peak.

However, Status Yellow warnings for wind and rain will impact conditions at many events – with revellers being urged to dress for the potentially challenging conditions.

Only six counties in the Republic of Ireland are not under rain or wind warnings.

Festival-goers who are camping have been urged to take sensible precautions against the conditions.

Dublin will host the All-Ireland camogie final between Cork and Waterford on Sunday as part of a triple header at Croke Park including the intermediate and junior finals.

Waterford will host the three-day All Together Now festival which will feature headliners Iggy Pop, Lorde and Jamie XX.

Cork will hold the Indiependence music festival, Galway will stage its Street Feast, Mullingar's Fleadh Ceoil will run until August 14, Roscommon will have the O'Carolan Harp Festival in Roscommon, Donegal will host its Mary from Dungloe Festival .

Irish airports, ports as well as train and bus stations are expecting their busiest weekend of the entire summer.

Meanwhile Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged anyone travelling for the bank holiday weekend to drive carefully and to adhere to road safety guidelines.

Road deaths in Ireland are 33pc higher over the first seven months of the year than for the same period in 2019.

Travel conditions will be challenging with Status Yellow wind and rain warnings impacting 20 counties with the worst conditions likely over Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

Met Éireann's Liz Walshe said that, after the wettest July on record, Ireland's weather will continue to feature some heavy rain showers.

"It will be wet and blustery to begin on Saturday, windiest across southern parts of the country, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, clearing eastwards through the morning," she said.

"Brighter and drier conditions with scattered showers in the west will gradually extend to all parts by the early afternoon."

"There will be strong and gusty northwest winds in the south, moderate to fresh elsewhere, and will ease by the early afternoon with highs of 14C to 18C."

Ms Walshe said that while the weather will improve as Saturday progresses, it will remain a mixed bank holiday weather-wise.

"It will be dry in many areas on Saturday night with clear spells with showers becoming increasingly confined to Atlantic coastal counties and lowest temperatures of 9C to 13C."

"Sunday will be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and east and wit maximum temperatures of 16C to 20C."

However, further showers may develop Sunday and into the early hours of Monday morning.

"The bank holiday Monday will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest spreading to all areas through the afternoon and evening."

"The rain will be heavy in places, with the potential for spot flooding."

"It will be quite cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of just 14C to 17C degrees in light to moderate southerly winds."

Next week will also prove to be disappointing for holidaymakers with a mix of drizzle and patches of sunshine.

The good news is that, from mid week, it will become slightly warmer and drier though there is no sign of a return to the glorious early summer weather Ireland enjoyed last May.