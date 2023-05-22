Twelve-year-old Cara Darmody to sit Leaving Cert Maths to raise awareness of 20,000-long waiting list for autism services

Fundraisers set up by Cara, whose two brother are autistic, have already raised over €70,000. Pictured, Cara with parents Noelle and Mark. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

A 12-year-old girl is on course to sit the Leaving Certificate maths exam in a bid to raise awareness and funds for autistic children.

Cara Darmody will sit the exam six years ahead of time as part of her advocacy to draw attention to the 20,000 people awaiting autism assessments in Ireland.

Fundraisers established by Cara have already raised more than €70,000 in the past year to assist families of autistic children.

Cara, from Ardfinnan in Co Tipperary, is not autistic but has two autistic brothers, Neil (10) and John (5), who are both non-verbal.

Cara has been a constant advocate for them as well as the thousands of others suffering due to a lack of services.

Cara sat the Junior Cert maths exam in 2022 at the age of 11 and scored 97pc – a result she was presented with live on the Late Late Show by Ryan Tubridy.

Along with clocking more than 400 hours of study for the upcoming Leaving Cert exam – the equivalent of an extra 70 school days this academic year – Cara has travelled to Leinster House every Wednesday so far in 2023 to lobby politicians on the plight of autistic people in Ireland.

As a result of her persistence, there will be a two-hour Dáil slot on Wednesday devoted to a Labour motion on access to autism and disability assessments and supports.

“I’m working really hard,” Cara said.

“It is very hard but it is also lots of fun.”

“Of course, my dad is the best teacher ever,” she said, a reference to the time she “mortified” her father Mark live on RTÉ’s Drivetime,telling the interviewer he “has to sneak up the stairs to teach himself first because he hasn’t got a clue”.

Cara said she took on the challenge because “maths is seen as the hardest subject of them all, so I wanted to do the most difficult one”.

“I really like algebra, but I don’t like calculus or differentiation – they’re a lot harder. I’m very excited and it’s getting close now,” the primary school student said.

12-year-old carer Cara Darmody gets her Junior Cert Maths Results on The Late Late Show

According to Mark, Cara is the driving force behind her advocacy: she even devised a plan to meet different politicians on different weeks to gain access to Leinster House so that her message would be heard as often as possible in the corridors of power.

“Nobody is driving this but Cara,” Mark said. “She was doing really well with her advocacy last year but she said, ‘It’s still not working, I am down here and they are up there (in Dublin), we have to go to Leinster House.’

“I told her that we could not make that happen, but she came up with the idea to go inside for specific meetings that they’d have to let her in.

“So it was only after several weeks of thinking about it, we said ‘Look, she’s not going to stop, so we’ll have to support her on this.’ But it actually worked out. It’s probably the first time someone has ever gone there every single week for meetings.”

Cara is driven by the desire to see a change in the services provided by the HSE for autistic people but also out of compassion for the thousands of families trying to get an assessment for a child they believe may be autistic.

Currently, that figure stands at around 20,000. Many end up forking out €2,000 to have an assessment carried out privately – but this is a cost many can’t afford and one that Cara believes they should not have to pay.​

Cara’s fundraiser can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/caras-mount-everest-maths-challenge