TV viewer asks PSNI to probe ‘blasphemous’ RTÉ sketch under Northern Ireland’s laws

RTÉ received almost 7,000 complaints about the comedy sketch which aired on New Year&rsquo;s Eve Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A TV viewer has issued a complaint alleging that an RTÉ comedy sketch which depicted God as a rapist is blasphemous under the laws in Northern Ireland.

The person this week made the complaint to Crimestoppers in the UK, asking for the matter to be referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to investigate as the programme aired in the North and was available to watch on the RTÉ Player there.

Blasphemy is no longer an offence in the Republic of Ireland, but it remains an offence under common law in Northern Ireland.

