TV licence losses for July ‘equivalent to losses on Toy Show the Musical’

New data has revealed that TV licence renewals for the third week in July were down almost 40pc when compared to same week last year.

The figures were provided to Kerry based TD Brendan Griffin by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in response to a parliamentary question.

They show a 38.5pc drop in TV licence renewals for the third week in July. The renewals were down by 4,932 compared to the same week last year, (12,833) to 7,901. A TV licence costs €160 and the total loss in revenue was worth €789,120.

There was also a 31 drop in new licences compared to the same period last year, down 2,003 to 1,378. The decrease cost the state broadcaster roughly €100,000.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Deputy Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee. Sharing the latest TV licence data on Twitter, he wrote: “So far in July, the total number of new licenses and renewals is down from 43,249 in 2022 to 29,442 in 2023, a drop of 13,807, which is over €2.2 million less revenue (€2,209,120)…Roughly the equivalent of the losses on Toy Show the Musical (coincidentally).”

The figures were provided to Kerry TD Brendan Griffin

It comes as figures released earlier this month showed a 30pc decrease in TV licence renewals over the first week of July, when compared with the same period last year.

The numbers paying in June also dropped by a smaller amount, and last week Deputy Griffin said there was a “rapid fall” after news about secret payments to Ryan Tubridy emerged.

New Irish comedy film about TV License Inspectors policing Tory Island shows at Galway Film Fleadh

“Even with a rising population, the figures have clearly fallen for June and drastically for the first week of July,” he said.

Figures released by the Department of Media for the first week in July, revealed a fall of almost 6,000 in the number of people paying their €160 licence fee when compared to the same period last year.

Over the same week, there were 13,504 renewals and 1,928 first-time licences bought.

The vast majority of these 15,432 households would have been due to pay another €160 in the first week of this July – but only 10,076 did.

Last year, the TV license evasion rate was estimated to be around 15pc and RTÉ estimates this is worth about €60m a year in lost revenue.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants reforms of the license fee introduced by the current Government.

However, a senior government source said it is unlikely a broadcasting charge will be introduced before the next general election.

The funding generated from the new charge will not be solely allocated to RTÉ but rather will be distributed among different media outlets who provide public service broadcasting.

The source said legislation is expected to be drafted next year but it would be after the country votes before the charge is put in place.