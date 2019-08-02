TV licence fee to be replaced by charge on all households

The Government is to scrap the current licence fee and replace it with a charge that will hit virtually every Irish home, regardless of whether a television set is present.

But even though the “device-independent broadcasting charge” looks set to become a household charge in all but name, ministers insist that it cannot be called as such. The new charge, the price of which has not yet been set, is intended to capture the one in 10 Irish homes that legally avoid the licence fee because they do not have a traditional television.

It will mean that anyone with a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone at home will be liable to pay. The move is likely to catch thousands of third-level students and young couples for the first time, as many shun traditional TVs in their apartments or flats in favour of streaming services such as Netflix and Now TV on computers and phones.

The measures are contained in the Government’s new Broadcasting Bill, which also includes plans to crack down on the 12pc of householders who currently evade the €160 annual licence fee.

The Government is to issue a new tender for the detection and collection of the current licence fee from such evaders.

Once the five-year contract tender is up, the State will then switch to the new household charge system.

"It is clear that due to the nature of technological change and the movement towards digital devices, the design of the TV licence fee will have to change," said Communications Minister Richard Bruton. "This is a fundamental reform that will take time to develop, but it will future-proof the funding model, taking account of changes in technology and in how content is now consumed."

Privately, Government figures are fearful of the backlash to what may be interpreted as a new 'household charge'.

"We are not necessarily talking about a new household charge," a Government source said. "We need to make sure public broadcasting is funded in a fair and sustainable way. Otherwise public broadcasting is being sacrificed at the expense of the internet giants."

Under current law, only homes with dedicated televisions must pay the annual €160 licence fee.

Pensioners with existing exemptions will not be affected by the new rule, however.

"Most people pay their TV licence fee," said Mr Bruton. "However, we still see approximately 12pc evasion which we need to address. By tendering for a contract of five years, this will allow the awarded body the chance to invest in a robust collection service."

The new measures may also tweak the funding model within the licence fee structure, with a review set to take place of the proportion of the TV licence revenue allocated to the independent broadcasting sector. This review may also require RTÉ, which received €189m from the licence fee proceeds last year, to spend more on commissioning content from other Irish television companies.

"Public service broadcasting is more important now than ever," said Mr Bruton. "Independent, objective reporting of domestic and international affairs is crucial. However, we must recognise that the landscape in which broadcasters operate is undergoing a transformation and that this gives rise to new challenges."

Opposition parties have fielded their own proposals as to how public sector broadcasting should be funded.

Last week, Fianna Fáil's Communications spokesman Timmy Dooley told this newspaper that his party in government would introduce a tax on digital advertising on Facebook and Google. This, he said, would be diverted into a new fund designed to financially support all "mainstream journalism", whether in broadcast or in print.

It might also allow for a reduction of the licence fee, he claimed. The idea behind this is to rebalance the destructive shift in advertising that has occurred from indigenous traditional media to these online tech giants.

However, Government sources were keen to emphasise that any change in how the licence fee is collected will be gradual.

"The TV licence fee will be collected in the usual way for the next five years," said a Government spokesman. "The new approach will take time to develop but in the long-term it would be unfair to rely on TV ownership to fund public broadcasting when technology is changing so rapidly."

