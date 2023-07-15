TV licence fee likely to be replaced by Revenue-collected ‘broadcast charge’ for all public service outlets in wake of RTÉ pay scandal

The TV licence will not increase beyond €160 but is likely to be reformed into a “broadcasting charge” that will be collected from every household by the Revenue Commissioners.

The Irish Independent understands the Government is moving towards a view that it must provide extra taxpayer funding to RTÉ once a line is drawn under the ongoing scandal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wants reforms of the licence fee introduced by the current Government.

However, a senior government source said it is unlikely a broadcasting charge will be introduced before the next general election.

The funding generated from the new charge will not be solely allocated to RTÉ but rather will be distributed among different media outlets who provide public service broadcasting.

The source said legislation is expected to be drafted next year but it would be after the country votes before the charge is put in place.

The scandal that has engulfed the national broadcaster over the past month has raised fears people will refuse to pay the TV licence fee.

Last year, the TV licence evasion rate was estimated to be around 15pc and RTÉ estimates this is worth about €60m a year in lost revenue.

Last week, Judge Anthony Halpin, who presides over TV licence prosecutions, addressed the pay scandal in extraordinary comments in his court.

Judge Halpin said he was “appalled” by the revelations that had engulfed RTÉ and he had “no choice but to convict” those without licences “but I will keep the fine to a minimum".

A new broadcasting charge aimed at taking into account the changing media landscape has been long considered by a series of governments but has been shelved on a number of occasions.

The crisis surrounding secret payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has given the Government impetus to reform the TV licence fee.

At present, the television licence fee is collected by An Post.

It is believed the TV licence will not increase beyond €160 when it is reformed as part of the RTÉ crisis recovery.

The view within Government means RTÉ will be reliant on top-up funding directly from the Government.

“With inflation and the costs for families, I can’t see an increase in the €160 per annum. Any funding for RTÉ will be tied into agreement on a reform programme,” a senior Government source said.

RTÉ will also be told any pay rises for staff will have to be paid for out of their budget as most are public sector workers.

It comes as it can be revealed TDs are looking for the top 100 earners at RTÉ to be named if they agree to having their details released.

The Dáil’s Media Committee is set to meet in private session over the summer following the publication of the second Grant Thornton review, which is due to come in a few weeks.

Breakdown of the allowances, as well as the names of the people in the top 100 list should be published if those people agree to having their details released, are now being demanded by politicians.

The number of advertising slots the Toy Show The Musical got, as well as the advertising value of the musical, is also on the list of documentation being requested by the Media Committee.

Salaries of the 50 lowest-paid positions in RTÉ; expenditure by the RTÉ board on regional visits; “full detail” of staff with a car allowance and commercial deals; the list of candidates put forward as possible Late Late Show hosts; “full details” of people who attended the exclusive Soho House in London since 2019 with RTÉ; and whether RTÉ staff are allowed to have their own podcasts are among the details sought.

Chair of the committee Niamh Smyth has asked Media Minister Catherine Martin to help the committee in ensuring all the documentation requested is provided.

Ms Smyth said the committee will meet in private session when the second Grant Thornton report is published, which interrogates the €120,000 understatement of pay to Ryan Tubridy between the years 2017 and 2019 and decide their next steps.

Both the Media and Public Accounts Committees (PAC) are set to meet over the summer if Dee Forbes or Jim Jennings, both currently ill, become available to meet TDs.

Ms Smyth said the new director general Kevin Bakhurst will be invited into the committee after the summer recess and queried whether there is even a need for an executive board.

Chair of the PAC Brian Stanley did not rule out the committee meeting if new information emerges or if Ms Forbes or Mr Jennings are well enough to come in.