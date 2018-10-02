TV licence fee hikes RTÉ ruled out despite squeeze in funding

RTÉ faces a mounting financial crunch as the Government ruled out an increase in the licence fee, despite a new report urging an "immediate" funding boost of €30m to stave off its decline.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) yesterday called for an urgent increase in the State broadcaster's funding, arguing it cannot continue at its current income levels.

"The BAI recommends, at a minimum, that RTÉ should receive an increase in its annual public funding of €30m per annum," it said.

"Given the urgency of RTÉ's funding position, the increased level of public funding recommended should be available to the broadcaster immediately."

However, a spokesman for Communications Minister Denis Naughten told the Irish Independent: "As the minister has previously indicated, he has no plans to increase the licence fee."

