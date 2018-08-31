BUSINESSMAN Peter Casey's decision to enter the presidential race came as a complete surprise to fellow 'Dragons' Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.

TV dragons says they're 'not in cahoots' to oust the president

The reality TV investors have insisted they are not working together in a bid to oust Michael D Higgins.

There has been much speculation about what is driving the unusual spectacle of three men from the same television programme, 'Dragons' Den', running for president.

But Mr Casey insisted there is "no smoking gun".

Asked by the Irish Independent if the trio are in contact behind the scenes, he replied: "If that was the case we would probably have just settled on one of us.

"I haven't discussed it with Gavin. I did ask Seán when I met him recently, as to 'was he going to stand'. He gave the same answer which was that he was 'considering' it."

The Atlanta-based entrepreneur, who is moving back to Ireland, added: "There's no conspiracy theory... there's no smoking gun."

Asked why he didn't consult Mr Gallagher on the election process when they met in the United States a number of weeks ago, he replied: "I was waiting to make sure that I was 1,000pc committed to winning."

Mr Gallagher's team declined to comment about that meeting amid suspicions that Mr Casey could be a 'stalking horse'.

However, sources close to the 2011 runner-up suggested he was caught totally off-guard when it emerged the founder of recruitment firm Claddagh Resource was interested in the election. The third businessman, Gavin Duffy, told the Irish Independent he was also "very surprised".

The pair shared a dressing room on the set of 'Dragons' Den' for two years - but he got no advance warning that Mr Casey would enter the contest.

"I wasn't aware he was joining it.

"Like all people who enter the race you take note when they come on board.

"It's a challenge to win the support of four councils. We'll know at the end of the month what candidates," the Meath man said.

Mr Duffy will address Kilkenny County Council today in his latest effort to secure a nomination. His two former colleagues will not present as they had not revealed their intentions in time to get a speaking slot.

Irish Independent