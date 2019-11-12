Celebrity makeover expert Trinny Woodall is among a number of Uber customers in Ireland who were charged up to €70 for journeys they did not take.

Celebrity makeover expert Trinny Woodall is among a number of Uber customers in Ireland who were charged up to €70 for journeys they did not take.

TV celebrity Trinny Woodall among Uber customers charged for journeys they didn't take in Ireland

The National Transport Authority received a number of complaints from Uber customers who used the popular taxi app in recent weeks.

Trinny Woodall took to Instagram while she was in Ireland last week to complain after she was charged €75 for a short trip from the Merrion Hotel to 52 Merrion Square.

Other customers claim they were charged up to €200 for trips they did not take.

One woman was charged for three trips within the space of 11 minutes last Thursday - despite not actually using the app, her husband Glenn Holmes told Independent.ie.

"She checked the app and the nearest cab was 20 minutes away so she didn't call one in the end and instead used [a different app].

"She was actually going to an event where Trinny Woodall was speaking and she had mentioned on her social media that the same thing had happened to her.

"My wife was charged for three transactions in the space of 11 minutes, it was impossible for her to be in three cabs at the one time."

Meanwhile, Dubliner Will St Leger said he was charged €70 after he cancelled a driver.

"I got a refund but for someone who may be on a budget having to wait three days to get your money back can be rather stressful."

A spokesperson for the NTA said it appears there was a fault with the Uber accounting system.

"It was confirmed by the company’s senior management the problem had been identified and addressed. It was also confirmed that affected customers had been refunded. No additional cases have been brought to our attention in the last week or so.

"There is no suggestion that customers were being overcharged by drivers. NTA has been monitoring the situation and we have referred complainants to Uber. It is our understanding that that the company has responded to these complaints.

"NTA is scheduled to meet with Uber management soon to review their approach to dealing with this matter with particular reference to their obligation as a Taxi Dispatch Operator to have “a consumer complaints procedure to effectively address any complaints received."

An Uber spokesperson said they are working hard to resolve the issue.

"We are in touch with the National Transport Authority. Anybody who has been impacted will be reimbursed in full."

The ride-sharing company is not allowed to operate in Ireland using private cars like it does in other countries.

Customers here can only book a taxi or limousine through the app.

Online Editors