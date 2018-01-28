TV appeal to identify man in woods
RTE Crimecall viewers will be asked to harness the power of the internet tomorrow to help identify a mystery man. They will be encouraged to share, through social media, the forensic photofit image of an unidentified man who was found dead in Rusheen Woods, Barna, Co Galway, in 2014.
Gardai have been unable to identify the decomposed body of the man found by a man walking his dog. They hope viewers will use the power of Twitter and Facebook and other social media platforms to send the facial reconstruction image across the globe so it might be recognised by friends or family in another country. Detectives do not suspect foul play in the man's death.
One of their theories, from the clothes he was wearing, was that he was from North America or Canada, but an European background has not been ruled out. "Somebody may recognise him," an RTE spokesperson said.
Sunday Independent