Tusla sets up support group for its workers amid alarming rise of abuse on social media

At least seven workers at the state’s child protection agency were subjected to online abuse last year as instances of employees being targeted on social media spiralled.

Tusla has revealed that its legal department was forced to contact social media platforms to ask for offensive material to be taken down after staff reported the incidents.

A spokesperson said it is likely that more than seven workers were targeted “as a post may mention more than one staff member”.

She also said the number of cases is likely to be far higher than those reported.

The growing threat of online abuse at the agency, which is involved in tackling cyberbullying of children, comes to light following reports of an increase in online abuse of teachers.

At a conference of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) this month, it emerged that students have posted doctored sexual images of teachers on social media.

In some cases, images of animal parts were transposed onto photos of teachers. It took weeks for many of these doctored images to be removed, according to Kieran Christie, general secretary of the ASTI.

The Tusla spokesperson said it has set up a national multi-disciplinary group to develop a violence, harassment and aggression strategy to promote a safer work environment.

This strategy is due to be launched in the next few weeks and will provide supports for employees who need to report an incident.

The type of online abuse suffered by staff included harassment and threats.

“There has been a marked increase in the severity of social media targeting of individual staff,” said the spokesperson.

“While this is usually conducted by a small group of people, and does not represent the overall relationship Tusla has with the public, it is a matter of increasing and serious concern and one we intend to monitor closely and act on.”

She said the agency will only request that platforms take down posts in instances that are very serious in nature, threatening, or a cause for legal concern.

She confirmed that posts have been taken down by social media organisations when “deemed appropriate by the platform” to do so.

The spokesperson said Tusla carries out the most sensitive and confidential work with children, families and support staff. She added that supporting its employees in their work and protecting them from unwarranted negative attention is of paramount importance.

She outlined how, at times, staff are subjected to health and safety incidents, such as assaults and threats of violence and intimidation.

“We take violence, harassment, and aggression towards staff very seriously and providing staff with a safe working environment while delivering services to children is vital,” she said.

“When these incidents arise, we consider our staff to be in the same category as all frontline critical public service providers, and we take any threat to their personal safety or wellbeing to be of the utmost seriousness.”

She said Tusla has developed staff guidelines for using social media, including advice on how to deal with targeted posts that are personal, threatening or defamatory in nature.

It provides courses to raise awareness of the importance of recording and reporting incidents, and an employee assistance programme supports those who have experienced stress following workplace incidents.