Tusla sets up support group for its workers amid alarming rise of abuse on social media

The child protection agency said at least seven employees were targeted last year

The type of online abuse suffered by staff included harassment and threats. Photo: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Expand
ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie confirmed that teachers have also been targeted online Expand

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie confirmed that teachers have also been targeted online

Anne-Marie Walsh

At least seven workers at the state’s child protection agency were subjected to online abuse last year as instances of employees being targeted on social media spiralled.

Tusla has revealed that its legal department was forced to contact social media platforms to ask for offensive material to be taken down after staff reported the incidents.

