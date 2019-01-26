Tusla protects 350 children deemed to be 'at risk' of harm before their birth

Tusla has taken steps to provide protection to 350 unborn children deemed to be at risk of significant harm over the past three years.

New figures provided by Tusla show it placed 100 unborn children on its Child Protection Notification System (CPNS) between January 1 and December 17, 2018.

The figures, provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, show that the 100 children placed on Tusla's CPNS last year followed it placing 143 unborn children on its CPNS in 2017 and 107 unborn children on the protection notification system in 2016.

"Tusla will place an unborn child on the CPNS only where there is an assessed risk of significant harm for the baby when it will be born, and part of this assessment would be level of co-operation of the parents and their understanding of the future baby's needs and their past ability to care for a baby if this is relevant," a spokesman for Tusla said.

At the end of last October, Tusla had a total of 1,304 children on its CPNS and 97.4pc of those children had an appointed social worker.

Separately Tusla and the HSE have jointly launched a practice guide named 'Seeing Through Hidden Harm to Brighter Futures'. Health and social service staff will be offered new training in how to handle cases of children whose parents, or carers, suffer from misuse of alcohol or other drugs. An information leaflet for practitioners has also been published.

The adverse experience of children living with, and affected by, parental substance misuse has been labelled "hidden harm" because these children are often unknown to services and suffer harm due to compromised parenting.

More than 1,700 social workers and 400 addiction staff have been scheduled for training over the next two years.

It is estimated up to 1.4 million people in Ireland have a harmful drinking pattern.

"In order to protect, support and safeguard our children we must ensure those in the frontline are fully trained to spot signs of danger," said Children's Minister Katherine Zappone. Speaking at the launch, the Minister of State for National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne, said: "This is a hugely important collaboration between the HSE and Tusla, placing a spotlight on the serious issue of hidden harm."

Geraldine Crowley, assistant national director of primary care strategy and planning at the HSE, said the goal was to be able to better identify difficulties experienced by children and families, because of parental problems with alcohol and other drugs.

