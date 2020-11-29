Tusla concerned about taking over Mother and Baby archive

Tusla expressed serious concerns about taking responsibility for the archive of the Mother and Baby Home Commission, fearing it would be blamed for refusing access to records of survivors and adoptees.

The child and family agency was also worried about the accuracy of records which they had not created, how to safely secure the material, and serious reputational issues from being seen as responsible for withholding information.

Concerns were also raised that Tusla was being asked to take more material than originally agreed and that it had a "particularly fragile" legal basis on which to hold and use the records.

Internal records also flag concerns of a high risk of data protection issues relating to "highly vulnerable" people, the very short timeline for taking responsibility for the archive, and inevitable "negative media attention".

The transfer of the archive has proved controversial for the Government amid concerns that the records would be sealed for 30 years. The Government subsequently confirmed that new legislation would be drafted to help survivors and their children access information about themselves.

Correspondence between Tusla and the Department of Children reveals that the child and family agency had significant concerns about the transfer of the archive. In early October, Tusla's chief executive, Bernard Gloster, said more clarity was needed on what records it would be receiving, with the scope of the archive expanding.

He warned that the agency did not then have sufficient staff to deal with the "complex work which has emerged from even an initial assessment of the database" and other material it had received.

In another letter from September, Mr Gloster said Tusla was already the subject of "sustained criticism" because of its "legal inability to meaningfully process the information we already hold".

He said this would be compounded by becoming custodians of the Mother and Baby Home archive. Mr Gloster said the timeline being given to Tusla to work with was "most regrettable" but that the agency would do everything it could.

In another email, he told the department another risk with the archive was the "accuracy of records" as they had not been generated by Tusla.

A risk assessment prepared by the agency said assuming ownership of the archive would inevitably lead to a significant increase in requests for information. That would create "further pressure" on an already overstretched agency, along with risks of inadvertent access to information.

It warned of "negative media attention for Tusla due to lack of public knowledge/acceptance of Tusla's limited authorisation to access information from records they actually hold".

It also warned that the way the information was held meant it would be difficult to "segregate" records that might need to be kept confidential.

In correspondence with Tusla, the Department of Children said it would be taking steps to ensure people did not have unrealistic expectations of what information they would be able to access.

Sunday Independent