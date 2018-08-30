Tusla chief Fred McBride steps down

Fred McBride, the chief executive of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency is to step down, it was announced today.

In a statement today, Tusla said its deputy chairman Rory O’Ferrall “accepted with regret “Mr Mc Bride’s decision and thanked him sincerely for his contribution to the organisation over the past five years.

He said that “while operating against a very challenging backdrop, it was widely recognised that Mr Mc Bride and his team had also presided over a period of considerable reform in which several important milestones has been reached in the advancement of child protection, welfare and support services for families in Ireland.”

The State body for the care and welfare of children has had a turbulent year of controversy.

It has continued to be hampered by a shortage of social workers and has faced criticism of its oversight of foster care services.

A HIQA investigation found that some children are being left at potential risk because of system failures at Tusla.

The health watchdog began investigating the Child and Family Agency after the Children's Minister ordered an inquiry in 2017 after Maurice McCabe was falsely accused of seriously abusing a child.

Mr McBride has been a strong defender of its record pointing to how it has tried to modernise systems since it became independent from the HSE in January 2014.

Mr Mc Bride first joined Tusla as its Chief Operations Officer in October 2013.

He is its second chief executive and was appointed in February 2016 following the retirement of Gordon Jeyes.

Mr Mc Bride today acknowledged the work done by the 4000 staff within Tusla.

“I want to acknowledge the hard-working staff of Tusla and their unstinting commitment in the delivery of child and family support services nationally.

“I also want to thank the members of the Tusla Board for their ongoing support of the entire management team throughout some very challenging periods of my tenure, and to acknowledge in particular the Chair of the Board, Norah Gibbons at this time.”

A native of Dundee, Scotland, he is a graduate of Dundee University and has 30 years’ experience in social work practice and management, predominantly in the field of Child Protection and Welfare Services.

Prior to joining Tusla in October 2013, he was Director of Social Work for Aberdeen City Council where he had responsibility for Older Persons Services, Mental Health and Disability and Children and Family Services.

