Tusla chief Bernard Gloster appointed as new CEO of the HSE – a role worth €367,000

The new chief executive of the HSE will be Bernard Gloster, a long time public servant who is currently head of child protection agency Tusla.

He takes over the €367,000-a-year position from Paul Reid who left in October.

Mr Gloster previously worked in the health service for more than 30 years .

He held several senior management positions including Chief Officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, and worked in or managed in both community and acute hospital operations.

He will take over as HSE chief next Spring.

Stephen Mulvany, who is currently in an interim role, will remain at the helm until then.

Mr Gloster is a social care worker by profession, holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

He said: “I am very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the CEO of an organisation of such vital importance to the public.

"Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services.

"I look forward to working with the Board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the minister and the department on the health reform agenda.”

HSE chairman Mr Ciarán Devane said: “I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role. Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development.”

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD said: “Bernard Gloster is a public servant with a track record of innovation and reform across health and social care services over many years.

"At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in.

"I am delighted that he is to take up this role.

"The challenge of leading our health services is among the most important roles in our public service and I look forward to working closely with Bernard as we work towards our goal of delivering universal health care for our people.”