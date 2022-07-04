| 17.6°C Dublin

Turns out the Government has the cash after all as contingency planning pays off

Jon Ihle

It turns out there is money to spend after all. After months of lowering expectations about what more the Government could do to help households cope with inflation, the Department of Finance is now “revising the fiscal parameters” and making an additional €6.7bn available, mostly for next year’s “cost-of-living budget”.

An extraordinary recovery in the post-pandemic public finances has enabled Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to again intervene in the domestic economy to achieve specific policy goals.

