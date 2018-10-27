Turning back the clock: for perhaps the last time

A timely reminder has been issued to householders to turn back the clocks over the October bank holiday weekend.

The clocks are due to go back at 2am tomorrow, and it may be the last time after the European Commission said it would like the last mandatory change to take place in March 2019, when clocks go forward.

The latest change means it will be brighter for one hour in the morning and sunset will come one hour earlier in the evening.

It was Coldplay singer Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather William Willett who popularised the idea back in 1907. But he died of flu at 58 in 1915, a year before it was introduced here and in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists over the weekend. Over the past six years, five people have been killed and 40 people have been seriously injured over the October bank holiday period.

Irish Independent