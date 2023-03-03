| 3.7°C Dublin

Turmoil in Irish Countrywomen’s Association as key committee quits in row with board

Latest move comes after several controversies within association

Former ICA national executive board members, from left, Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen Expand

Ellen Coyne

An important independent committee of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association have quit en masse over a row about plans to reform the scandal-hit organisation.

All seven members of the ICA’s procedures committee resigned following a row with the board of the biggest and oldest organisation for women in the country.

