Turmoil in Irish Countrywomen’s Association as key committee quits in row with board

An important independent committee of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association have quit en masse over a row about plans to reform the scandal-hit organisation.

All seven members of the ICA’s procedures committee resigned following a row with the board of the biggest and oldest organisation for women in the country.

The ICA hit the headlines last year after it emerged it had removed three women from its board. Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen had all been critical of the corporate governance of the association.

Since then, controversies such as a secret fine-art sale, Charities Regulator criticisms and a row over the proceeds of Daniel O’Donnell tickets have dogged the ICA.

Ahead of its annual general meeting in May, some members had sought to have the association consider a motion that would reform its constitution.

Under the proposed reforms, the ICA would no longer be able to remove women from its board in the way Ms Madden, Ms Grogan and Ms Dunphy Allen had been.

The procedures committee, which is independent of the ICA board, is in charge of what motions are and are not considered at an AGM.

However, the proposed motions angered the ICA leadership.

In a letter to the committee on February 27, the ICA’s National Executive Board (NEB) claimed it could not change its constitution without the permission of the Charities Regulator and that to do so without such permission would be a breach of charities law.

It is understood this claim is contested by the procedures committee and some members of the association.

We have professional reputations to uphold

In its letter to the committee, the ICA board said: “We are alarmed and extremely disheartened that, although these rules (and breaches) were made known to you, you nevertheless chose to put the motions forward to our members.

“The NEB has done all that it can to inform the Procedures Committee of the serious issues arising from the motions that have been submitted and the potential consequences if these motions are passed.”

Separately, the board also wrote to all members of the ICA, explicitly advising them to vote against the same motions.

It suggested that if the motions were passed, it could result in “the ICA being de-registered as a charity and no longer being able to carry out our activities”.

In response, all seven members of the committee have now written to the ICA and resigned from their roles.

In their resignation letter, the women took umbrage at the language the ICA board had used about them.

“We have professional reputations to uphold, so when we see words such as ‘failing’, ‘in breach’ and ‘did not see fit’ used to describe the work of the committee, we have no option but to submit our resignations,” the letter said.

The committee said it “unequivocally” refuted the assertions made in the letter from the ICA board.

The ICA did not respond to requests for comment.