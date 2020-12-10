Turkey flock put down due to Avian Flu

The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N8 has been confirmed in wild birds in a number of counties in Ireland

A small flock of turkey from a free-range turkey farm in Co Wicklow has been put down after testing positive for Avian Flu, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced.

The department confirmed test results “have identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N8 in samples from a small free-range turkey flock in Co Wicklow.

“Further testing to determine the pathogenicity is being carried out and we expect to have results over the coming days,” a statement said.

In the meantime, a three-kilometre protection radius or zone from the infected holding and a surveillance zone of at least 10km radius will be put in place following the positive test.

The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N8 has been confirmed in wild birds in a number of counties in Ireland which “pose a risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry”, the department warned.

Outbreaks of avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Croatia and Ukraine in recent weeks.

However, the department moved to assure consumers that “there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat or poultry meat products”.

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and therefore risk to humans is considered to be very low.”

But the department said members of the public should not touch sick or dead birds and to report any such birds they encounter to the Regional Veterinary Office or contact the DAFM disease hotline on 1850 200456.

Meanwhile, poultry farmers must adhere to strict precautionary measures against avian influenza recently introduced in regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

“These Regulations require specific biosecurity measures to be implemented by the keepers of all poultry (and other captive bird) flocks, irrespective of size, to help mitigate the risk of the virus and additional enhanced biosecurity measures that must be implemented in flocks of 500 birds or more,” the statement said.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.”

Organisations like Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils have all implemented an early warning system with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.

Avian flu has already been detected in wild birds in counties Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Wicklow, Mayo and Monaghan.

