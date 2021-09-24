Tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland an ‘ambition’ but ‘not the most immediate’, Boris Johnson admits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumb up after addressing the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 22, 2021 in New York City

Boris Johnson has admitted plans for a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland remain an “ambition” but told reporters it was “not the most immediate” project.

It is thought the British Prime Minister’s long-held hopes of carrying out the project have been abandoned after figures in the Treasury have pushed back against the idea.

Scotland’s former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said earlier this year the link could end up costing £33bn and predicted it would not happen in the Prime Minister’s lifetime. Other estimates have put the cost of the project at around £15bn.

Former aide to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, described it in July as “the world’s most stupid tunnel”.

Mr Johnson was asked about the tunnel during his US trip to meet President Biden.

He said the project would only happen after the completion of HS2, which is not set to be constructed for at least another decade.

He told reporters: “What I would say perhaps about the tunnel/bridge is perhaps although it remains an ambition, it's not the most immediate.

"You'll have to wait until the spending review and the integrated rail plan, which is also coming out. But it [HS2] will be wonderful for all parts of the North, the North East, North West, Leeds, Nottingham, Derby, everywhere, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester – we have wonderful plans.

“It [the tunnel] will be delivered substantially after the rest of the programme that you have just described."

The first phase of HS2 between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026. The second, between Leeds and Manchester, was scheduled to be completed by 2033/34.

The FT said the tunnel project has been described as “dead” by Government officials briefed on spending negotiations ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Budget next month.

Scottish Conservatives and the DUP are supportive of a link but the Scottish National Party and the SDLP are strongly opposed.

SDLP MLA Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon believes the project would waste funds that are needed elsewhere. DUP MP Sammy Wilson said a tunnel or bridge would have to be a UK-wide project.

The official feasibility study into a 'fixed link' between GB and NI is still underway.

One of the main issues with a bridge or tunnel connecting Northern Ireland to Scotland is Beaufort's Dyke, an area of the Irish Sea where it is believed more than one million tonnes of munitions from the two world wars were dumped by the War Office and its successor, the Ministry of Defence, up until the mid-1970s.