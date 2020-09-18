Tullamore coronavirus outbreak discovered due to sudden death of golf society member at hotel

The Covid-19 outbreak in Tullamore that saw 20 guests of The Bridge House Hotel test positive for the virus was only discovered due to the sudden death of one of the guests, it has been revealed.

Last night it was reported that 20 people from a group of 40 attached to the Entertainers Golf Society tested positive for coronavirus during a stay in the hotel on a golfing break.

Read More

The society today revealed on RTÉ Radio 1 Liveline that the group were only tested after one of their members died suddenly and unexpectedly at the hotel.

A subsequent medical examination showed the lady was positive for Covid-19. It is believed the virus was unrelated to the woman’s death.

All members of the group were then tested and half of the 40-strong contingent were positive for the virus.

The group had stayed at the premises from September 6 to 10.

In a statement, the group said: “For the past sixteen years, our group have been travelling to Tullamore annually for a few days of rest, relaxation and golf. This year, obviously because of the restrictions involving Covid-19, we all travelled separately, maintained social distance and took all precautions as indicated by the hotel, the two golf clubs some of our group visited and the pub and restaurant that we visited as a group.

“Unfortunately and tragically, one of our beloved friends died suddenly and unexpectedly at the hotel.

“A subsequent medical examination discovered that our dear friend had Covid but this was unrelated to her death. When we were informed, we all immediately self isolated and gave full information to the HSE about where we had visited including the name of the restaurant and pub.

“We have been tested by the HSE and up to 20 of our group, unfortunately, tested positive for this awful illness. We want to assure Liveline listeners that we adhered at all times to the HSE guidelines on Covid-19.”

The group expressed their sincere thanks to the hotel and the HSE as well as their sincere sympathy to the husband of the recently deceased woman.

The hotel released a statement to the Irish Independent “regrettably” confirming the cluster.

The hotel said: “The health and safety of employees and guests is the number one priority for our hotel.

“Since reopening we have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment in-line with all Government public health guidance, including from the Department of Health and the HSE.

“However, regrettably, we confirm that we have been notified by the HSE of a confirmed cluster in a group of guests who stayed at our hotel last week.

“We are working closely with and co-operating fully with the HSE.

“All potential close contacts are being contacted by the HSE.”

The Irish Independent has seen what is believed to be a HSE correspondence which detailed the outbreak.

The correspondence was sent by a senior HSE staff member to GPs in Tullamore, to warn of a “significant Covid-19 incident in Tullamore.”

The correspondence noted the group had also played golf in the area and socialised in a number of bars and a restaurant.

“Currently infection is limited to this group,” the email reads.

“If, from testing, new notifications and further history, we determine there is a transmission of infection beyond this group…(they would be asked to) contact their GP…”

It added that it was “likely” a “significant number of people from the Tullamore community” would contact their GPs with queries.

GPs were asked to tell anyone other than those already contacted, who was concerned they had symptoms, to self-isolate and be sent for a test.

The Offaly Express reported it had been told by local sources, that most of the guests were from Dublin.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Tullamore, Tony McCormack, said: ”We are coming out of lockdown. “Offaly was affected badly. Pubs, hotels, restaurants are huge contributors to the economy and are the fabric of society.

“Hopefully from this incident, we won't have a spike in numbers in Offaly and we won’t have a third lockdown.

“It would be a terrible shame for businesses closed so long, if we went into lockdown again.

“It would be awful for family businesses but let's be positive on this and hope it hasn’t spread and we can contain the outbreak.

“We need to concentrate on testing anyone in contact with those people and make sure contact tracing is done properly.”

Read More

Online Editors