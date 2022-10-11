| 6.9°C Dublin

live Tuesday traffic and travel: major delays on M50, with collisions on M1 and M2

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and consider alternative routes after a collision on the M50 this morning.

The collision occurred just before 8am between junction 9 Red Cow and junction 7 Lucan northbound but has now been cleared, with emergency services attending.

The southbound motorway is will very heavy from the M1 to the Blanchardstown junction.

https://twitter.com/search?q=m50&src=typed_query&f=live

Drivers are also being warned of a collision on the M7 eastbound.

Separately, drivers are being warned of a collision on the M2 northbound at junction 2 St Margaret’s.

 There are also delays on the M1 southbound from junction 5 to junction 1.

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy