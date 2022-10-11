Motorists are being warned to expect delays and consider alternative routes after a collision on the M50 this morning.

The collision occurred just before 8am between junction 9 Red Cow and junction 7 Lucan northbound but has now been cleared, with emergency services attending.

The southbound motorway is will very heavy from the M1 to the Blanchardstown junction.

Drivers are also being warned of a collision on the M7 eastbound.

Separately, drivers are being warned of a collision on the M2 northbound at junction 2 St Margaret’s.

There are also delays on the M1 southbound from junction 5 to junction 1.

