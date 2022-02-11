Tubridy will be cock-a-hoop and Claire Byrne delighted to pip Liveline – but should Joe Duffy be worried with latest JNLRs?

Who says there aren’t upsides to the pandemic? If you work in radio, Covid-19 has almost certainly brought you more listeners – many more, in some cases.

With working from home still the norm for huge swathes of us, we’re getting to turn on the wireless much more frequently than we did when sitting in an office.

The latest radio audience figures make for very good reading for those on the airwaves – and it appears to be a rising tide that lifts all boats, or nearly all boats.

As Jon Williams, managing director of RTÉ News, put it: “The success of Irish radio continues: more people now listen than before the pandemic began to RTÉ, to commercial and local radio.”

But while seemingly every presenter in the country was on Twitter bragging about their audience increases within seconds of the JNLR (Joint National Listenership Research) figures arriving in their inbox, some have far greater reasons to cheer than others.

Ryan Tubridy will have been especially cock-a-hoop – his hour-long weekday morning show is now the second-most-listened to on Irish radio.

Morning Ireland has long been number one – and so it continues – but Tubridy leap-frogged Brendan O’Connor’s weekend show into the silver medal place, thanks to an extra 7,000 listeners.

“We like to feel in some ways it’s like a nine o’clock club,” Tubridy – RTÉ’s top earner – said yesterday.

He added that it was “a nice little distraction from all the crazy in the world.” It’s certainly a change of pace from the often frantic Morning Ireland.

RTÉ’s bean-counters will be enthused that the low-frills show, which often centres on Tubridy musing on the issues of the day, is such a hit with audiences.

People are clearly not moving the dial. Claire Byrne is in the Radio 1 hot seat straight after Tubridy, and she enjoyed a career-best rating of 346,000 – a 6,000 increase after experiencing a slight slump last time.

It’s a figure that puts considerable daylight between herself and Pat Kenny over on Newstalk.

The veteran broadcaster also saw a rise in listenership, by just 1,000 to a station-high of 184,000. However, he has never come close to the sort of audience he used to have on Radio 1.

Byrne has another reason to cheer. Her show pulls in more listeners than the once-unassailable Liveline.

There must be real concern for the Joe Duffy-presented show now, with 3,000 fewer listeners in the latest survey coming on top of a 60,000 collapse last year.

Why are listeners drifting? In late 2020, Duffy could command an audience of 404,000. Now it’s 343,000.

Might it be that with so much misery on the airwaves up to that point – from Covid-19 to the cost of living and the housing crisis – the listener has had enough once Joe comes on the line?

Are they more tolerant of Claire Byrne’s faintly hectoring approach mid-morning but have had enough of the moaning once Duffy’s circus gets under way?

It’s perhaps telling that the figures across all stations show a decline in audience as the day progresses.

Ray D’Arcy experienced a slight dip in his figures, and while his audience of 209,000 is respectable, it’s surely far smaller than what he would have hoped for when he returned to Montrose after all those successful years at Today FM.

Over at Today FM, Matt Cooper hit a 10-year high with 173,000 listeners – an impressive feat considering the strength of the competition on drive-time radio.

Galway pair Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra still lead the pack thanks to an attack-dog style, while on Newstalk, Kieran Cuddihy – every bit as opinionated as Newstalk Breakfast’s co-host Ciara Kelly – is pulling in 151,000 listeners.

Cuddihy can hold his chin up, although he has a long way to go to match the 183,000 his predecessor, Ivan Yates, was attracting on The Hard Shoulder.

The station that has long had an identity crisis, 2fm, performed respectably. It’s set for yet another shake-up, with the popular podcast hosts The 2 Johnnies soon to be installed in a bid to win the hearts and minds of the under-30s.

There was a modest increase for Sean Moncrieff’s Newstalk show. There are now 77,000 people tuning in each day to a programme that treats its audience as intelligent beings and is unashamedly different to anything else on offer across the schedules right now.

That’s as good a reason as any for Moncrieff, and lovers of smart radio, to celebrate.