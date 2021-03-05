Tubridy shares plans for €6.6m Toy Show Appeal fund – and how charities can apply for grants

The 2020 Late Late Toy Show will go down in history as the year that expensive gifts were left behind and the children took centre stage sharing their heartwarming stories with the nation.

Not only that, but the first-ever Late Late Toy Show Appeal was launched, and a whopping €6.6 million was raised.

On this small island of under five million people, it’s no doubt this figure exceeded everyone’s expectations.

RTÉ revealed today that the donations will be distributed to children's charities, with Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland being among the lead beneficiaries.

The Children’s Health Foundation and Barnardos will both receive €1.5 million, Children’s Books Ireland will get €302,690 while the Community Foundation Northern Ireland will receive €662,335.

The remaining €2.7 million will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland, RTÉ’s registered charity partner.

Details on the grant application process can be viewed at communityfoundation.ie.

Speaking about the announcement, Ryan Tubridy said: “We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were quite simply overwhelmed with the response from an audience who have been so, so giving. It's safe to say our expectations were exceeded, beyond all our hopes.

"Children like Saoirse and Adam inspired and lifted the nation when we really needed it. It’s important that we look after them and children across Ireland for years to come through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

"This money is really going to make a difference –thank you all.”

Dee Forbes, Director-General RTÉ, said: "The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal was an idea that really resonated with our audience, and their incredible generosity will achieve great things and for that, we're hugely grateful.

"It is a legacy we want to continue to build on and this is the beginning of an exciting journey in helping many more children in years to come."

