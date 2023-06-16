TU Dublin president wrote to Justice Minister after racist abuse of college students

The president of TU Dublin wrote to then Justice Minister Simon Harris, pictured, to express his concerns. Photo: PA

A university president wrote directly to the Justice Minister earlier this year, appealing for more gardaí near campus because students and staff were increasingly vulnerable to intimidation and anti-social behaviour.

Professor David FitzPatrick, of TU Dublin, expressed concern after a video was posted of an incident last February in which students were subjected to a tirade of racist abuse at a Luas station near the college’s new Grangegorman campus in the capital.

In his letter to then Justice Minister Simon Harris, Prof FitzPatrick said this had not been an “isolated occurrence” at Broadstone station.

He said many students and staff had reported “incidents of intimidation and anti-social behaviour” at the plaza and tram stop.

He also said people were encouraged to call gardaí if they felt they were in immediate danger, and TU Dublin authorities were working hard to keep the campus safe.

The letter added: “However, we have received reports that the response is slow, and are also constrained by the fact that the University’s estates and security team cannot respond to off-campus incidents.

“This leaves staff, students and members of our local community vulnerable when availing of the vital transport links in Broadstone.”

Prof FitzPatrick said the university had repeatedly asked for an enhanced policing plan, given the thousands of students now on campus.

He also called on the justice minister to ask that the upsurge in incidents be raised with senior gardaí in Dublin.

In internal emails, a TU Dublin staff member said racist incidents like the one at Broadstone in February were “not a recent issue and something that is endemic”.

The head of student support and well-being told colleagues: “We have reports going back years from students, especially international students, of problems with racism in Ireland.

“I think we need to take this one out of the politics and focus on how we can ensure we have a culture that tackles racism within the university environment.”

Records released under Freedom of Information also detail how Prof FitzPatrick raised concerns over an on-campus rally against racism to which he had been invited, but was unable to attend.

In an email to the head of the student union, he said he understood the event had been for the university community to show support for those who had been victims of racist incidents.

However, he added that key contributors from outside the university had spoken about matters that were not “focused on the topic at hand” and incorrect information about security provision at TU Dublin was given out.

A spokeswoman for the university said: “We can confirm a noticeable increase in An Garda Síochána presence in recent months.

“More importantly, we have not received any reports of racist intimidation or verbal or physical abuse from students, staff or members of the public since this incident in February.”