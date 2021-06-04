‘Try to keep to groups of six’ – Dr Ronan Glynn issues plea to young people to socialise in small numbers over Bank Holiday

Dr Glynn said the "vast majority" of young people were doing what's asked and urged people to stick with it for the next few weeks.

Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people socialising this bank holiday weekend to do so in small numbers if possible, following large public gatherings of people in recent weeks.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer praised the “vast majority” of young people for doing exactly what was asked and issued advice to the youth of Ireland this weekend.

“The vast majority of people have been doing what we want them to do in the past few weeks and that’s to meet up but do so outside in small groups at a time. Try to keep groups to six people if possible.

“For this coming weekend, if people could take three bits of advice: to avoid crowds, to manage your contacts - don’t see too many people at one time - and to keep your distance. If you’re outside and you can keep your distance that’s fine but if you can’t; pop on a mask,” he said on Fully Charged on Spin Radio.

Dr Glynn asked people to avoid meeting people from other households indoors if possible.

The Deputy said there will always be a minority that don’t heed the public health advice and said “to a certain extent I’m sympathetic to them”.

“We have been pushing these messages for 15 months and we have been asking young people, and people of all ages, to alter their lives dramatically.

“It’s fully understandable if people get frustrated and don’t want to stick with this but the other side of it is this is for their own safety, the safety of their family and friends and their wider community,” he said.

Last night Gardaí cleared the bandstand in Stephen’s Green of large groups of youths after it was broken open after the Office of Public Works fenced it “to protect it from vandalism and antisocial behaviour”.

Dr Glynn said the “vast majority” of the roughly 3,000 weekly cases in Ireland are in younger people under 45 years of age and said these were less likely to get severe disease, end up in hospital or die.

“But we can’t be sure for any one person what their outcome is going to be.

“Everyone across our population, those in St Stephen’s Green last night, everyone in town last weekend, all of those people will be offered a vaccine in the next short number of weeks.

“So, really we’re asking people to stick with this over the next few weeks in particular so they can get some level of protection at least which will protect them and their friends.

“I know people get frustrated, people get tired of people like me talking about this..but there are lots of things you can do now and safely.

“There’s lots of good stuff coming and hopefully life will be easier in the next few weeks than it has been over the past while,” Dr Glynn said.