It's official - the Trump brothers have pulled their first pint in Ireland, but maybe they sipped it prematurely.

Trump brothers pull their first pint in Ireland - but maybe they sipped it prematurely

The Trump ‘boys’ Don Jr and Eric showed up at Doonbeg village on Wednesday evening to pull a pint in Morrissey’s pub after the celebratory ceilí.

Eric Trump pays a visit to Madigan’s bar in Doonbeg, where he pours pints, tells me he’s not drinking any “or he’d be in trouble” and thanks the people of the area for treating the Trump’s “like family”. #TrumpInIreland pic.twitter.com/qHjWkwQuYR — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) June 5, 2019

“This is better than New York City,” they declared to the crowd that had gathered to welcome them with open arms.

Eric also spoke briefly to the crowd, thanking the locals for their support.

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, pours drinks and meets locals in the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare, on the first day of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Republic of Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire

"Thank you for having us, thank you for treating us like family, we really appreciate the support. We feel like Doonbeg is home for us," he said to a cheer.

A small crowd gathered outside the bar shortly before 10pm as the brothers arrived to take photos and videos.

Donald Jr and Eric spent a few minutes outside chatting to the crowd.

A small cheer erupted from the bar as they joined the locals inside for a drink.

The duo were photographed pulling a pint of Guinness behind the bar, with Donald Jr perhaps taking a premature sip of his.

Earlier in the evening, while the bilateral meeting was taking place, Donald Trump's wife Melania was in the company of Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. They enjoyed a ‘culture display’ taking in Irish dancing, a performance of the harp - and it somehow included a rendition of Cottoneye Joe.

The media weren’t allowed in - and a video that Madigan posted online was subsequently taken down.

