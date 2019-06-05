News Irish News

Wednesday 5 June 2019

Trump brothers pull their first pint in Ireland - but maybe they sipped it prematurely

Donald Trump Jr. reacts as he visits a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. visit a local pub in Doonbeg village, Ireland June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Nicola Anderson

It's official - the Trump brothers have pulled their first pint in Ireland, but maybe they sipped it prematurely.

The Trump ‘boys’ Don Jr and Eric showed up at Doonbeg village on Wednesday evening to pull a pint in Morrissey’s pub after the celebratory ceilí.

“This is better than New York City,” they declared to the crowd that had gathered to welcome them with open arms.

Eric also spoke briefly to the crowd, thanking the locals for their support.

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, pours drinks and meets locals in the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare, on the first day of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Republic of Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire
"Thank you for having us, thank you for treating us like family, we really appreciate the support. We feel like Doonbeg is home for us," he said to a cheer.

A small crowd gathered outside the bar shortly before 10pm as the brothers arrived to take photos and videos.

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, pours drinks and meets locals in the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare, on the first day of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Republic of Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Donald Jr and Eric spent a few minutes outside chatting to the crowd.

A small cheer erupted from the bar as they joined the locals inside for a drink.

The duo were photographed pulling a pint of Guinness behind the bar, with Donald Jr perhaps taking a premature sip of his.

Earlier in the evening, while the bilateral meeting was taking place, Donald Trump's wife Melania was in the company of Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. They enjoyed a ‘culture display’ taking in Irish dancing, a performance of the harp - and it somehow included a rendition of Cottoneye Joe.

The media weren’t allowed in - and a video that Madigan posted online was subsequently taken down.

