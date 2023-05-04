Trump boasts he could win next US election ‘three times’ over as he tees it up in Doonbeg

Donald Trump during a round of golf at his course in Doonbeg today. Photo: David Conachy.

Donald Trump tees off at his Trump International Golf Links course, in Doonbeg, this afternoon. Photo: David Conachy

In his trademark “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap, Donald Trump was easy to spot amongst the long grass of the sand dunes as he played a round of golf at his course in Doonbeg this morning.

Around the 14th green, the rain set in – but he ploughed on.

As usual, he was trending on social media.

After the former US president’s golf ball came flying through the air, landing on a small sandy trail, it was discreetly picked up by a Secret Service agent and placed at what was, presumably, a slightly more advantageous spot nearby.

Two ardent Trump supporters, Martin Doyle and Dáithí De Burca, who had travelled up from Limerick in the hope of meeting him were on standby.

Asking him for a photo, they got a wave of the hand in reply but moments later received a thumbs-up.

“We didn't come all the way up here just for a thumbs-up. I want to shake him by the hand," said Mr Doyle, in great determination as they set off towards the hotel to try their luck there.

Trump had started the day off with his usual style as he set out to play golf at about 8.30am.

There was a rant against E Jean Carroll, the woman at the centre of his ongoing rape trial in New York, with Trump telling reporters at Doonbeg that he will “probably” attend the trial but that he had been “falsely accused”.

But he said it was “a disgrace” that it’s allowed to happen. He went on to describe them as “false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case, against a famous, rich and political guy that's leading the polls by 40 points".

The writer claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman's department store and then sought to destroy her reputation by lying about it online.

He claimed the trial had forced him to cut short his trip to Scotland and Ireland where he has “great properties” but was going back to “confront” Ms Carroll.

He accused her of being "a Democrat" and claimed he had “a rough judge” who “doesn’t like him very much” and was appointed by Bill Clinton.

Asked if he was confident he could defeat US president Joe Biden in the next election, he defiantly replied: “I could win it three times.”

At the fourth hole, reporters again had an opportunity to speak with the former president, as a public road nearby traversed the private course.

He called out a triumphant: “290, 295” in an apparent reference to his game of golf.

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.”

“Biden doesn't hit a 280 right down the middle does he? Biden can't hit an 80 down the middle,” he asked his entourage.

Turning to the reporters, he asked: “Everybody having a good time? You didn't know this about Trump. You didn't know this,” he said – again about the golf.

Asked if he was looking for the Irish-American vote, he said: “I’m looking. Right now I’m looking. That’s why I’m talking to you.”

Put to him that Joe Biden “is convinced he has it”, Trump retorted: “Joe Biden is an incompetent person. Have a good time, everybody.”

Mr Trump returned to the Doonbeg hotel after his game and was expected to conduct some business before he sets off for Shannon and go back to the United States later this afternoon.