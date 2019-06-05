The Trump administration paid a family-owned funeral firm more than €830,000 to rent their luxury limousines for their brief stay in Ireland.

The Trump administration paid a family-owned funeral firm more than €830,000 to rent their luxury limousines for their brief stay in Ireland.

Trump administration paid Wicklow family-owned funeral firm more than €830k to rent luxury limousines for Ireland stay

JP Ward & Sons funeral services, based in Bray, Co Wicklow, were paid a total of €832,600 in four instalments ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland with his family.

The funeral services firm regularly rents out its fleet of Mercedes E-Class limousines to mourners - but this request was a little different.

According to USASpending.Gov, an official website that records federal government spending, the limousines were booked for the weeks between May 24 and June 22.

It is understood this is because President Trump would not have had his travel dates finalised until recently.

The family's website reads; "Over the years we have invested heavily in state of the art hearses and luxurious limousines based on the latest model Mercedes E Class.

"Our range includes large 7 passenger limousines to smaller 4 passenger saloons. Your comfort and safety are our number one priority.

"All our vehicles are driven by professional, discreet and fully uniformed drivers."

The Guardian, who first published the payment details, did not receive a response from the US Department of State.

Online Editors