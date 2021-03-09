True scale of illegal adoptions may remain a mystery as review fails to unearth new evidence

The full scale of Ireland illegal adoption scandal may never be known after a review of historic records was unable to unearth further conclusive evidence of the practice.

The review was conducted following the discovery in 2018 that 151 cases of illegal birth registration took place between 1946 and 1969 at St Patrick’s Guild, an adoption society in Dublin run by the Sisters of Charity.

An independent review of a sample of 1,496 out of an estimated 150,000 available records found that while there were references to potential concerns about historic practices, including issues relating to informed consent, adoption to other jurisdictions, and child protection issues, there were no “markers” indicating illegal adoptions.

It now appears the remaining records will not be examined as the review found it was unlikely a more comprehensive examination would uncover information suggestive of illegal adoptions.

In a statement, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said he had asked the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Dr Conor O'Mahony, to examine issues arising from the review report and to propose next steps on illegal birth registrations.

Tusla had been able to identify incorrect registrations – in many cases where the adoptive parents were registered as biological parents – in St Patrick’s Guild’s records because, unusually, there was a marker specifying “adopted from birth”. on the records.

However, unique markers similar to this were not discovered in the records sampled during the independent review.

The review was overseen by Marion Reynolds, a former deputy director of social services in Northern Ireland.

Under her oversight, Tusla and the Adoption Authority examined records from more than 30 agencies.

Neither was able to establish clear evidence of incorrect birth registrations.

In his statement, Mr O’Gorman said there were no additional confirmed cases of illegal birth registrations as a result of the review.

“While the sampling review of the files did identify some potential markers or wording suggestive of markers, both agencies reported they were unable to establish clear evidence of incorrect birth registrations” the minister said.

"I note that in the opinion of the independent reviewer that it is unlikely a more comprehensive review of records would provide clear information relating to the existence of markers or wording suggestive of markers and the degree to which they may potentially be linked to incorrect birth registrations.”

The review report was published on Tuesday after being earlier discussed at Cabinet.

Mr O’Gorman said the results of the review had shown St Patrick’s Guild files were unique in that there was “a clear marker” which correlated to illegal birth registrations.

“The contents of the close to 1,500 records sampled for this review contained no such markers,” he said.

The minister said he was conscious significant concerns remain about the practice of illegal birth registrations and this was why he had now called in Dr O’Mahony.

He wants the special rapporteur to consider “the very significant complexities and challenges, including the deep ethical issues, which arise in relation to the issue of illegal birth registrations, and to propose an appropriate course of action”.

Mr O’Gorman also said the review was clear on the importance of an effective information and tracing service and said he was committed to urgently progressing legislation in this area.

He also said he had established an interdepartmental group which is examining issues arising for the individuals whose birth was the subject of an illegal registration at St Patrick’s Guild.

These include issued around inheritance, amending birth registrations, taxation, and identity documents.

“This group will report to me with proposals within a two-month window, and I will continue to engage with my Cabinet colleagues on the matter,” he said.

