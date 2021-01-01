Truckers who try to dodge new customs checks from Britain face fines or prison

TRUCKERS who try to dodge new customs checks when travelling from Britain will be pursued by Revenue and face possible sanctions like fines and prison time.

The warning comes on the first day of the new post-Brexit customs regime when very low traffic volumes into Dublin Port and Rosslare Europort were put down to the time of the year.

Delays are expected at Irish ports as volumes increases in the coming days and weeks.

The Revenue advised today that preparation by hauliers and logistics companies will minimise any such delays while also warning of sanctions if drivers don't attend customs facilities if asked to.

The head of Revenue's operations at Dublin Port, Tom Talbot said the clear message to drivers who are asked to call to customs facilities is that they must do so.

He said: "Do not be tempted to skip the customs facilities, the customs requirement, and go through the port.

"Revenue are there. We will know who has left the port without calling to customs when required and we will follow it up.

"Where necessary in due course it will be followed up with sanctions.

"So please heed that message. If you get a call to customs do exactly that. Call to customs."

He said the sanctions - which are set out in legislation - can include fines and prison time business and where there’s a genuine error we’ll follow that up.

He said there were very low volumes of traffic so far today with just 20 vehicles on the first ferry that arrived in Dublin this morning.

Some checks were done but drivers were able to leave the port in a matter of minutes.

According to Department of Agriculture official Hazel Sheridan a number of horses being transported were checked to make sure they were in good health and welfare conditions were being complied with.

But Mr Talbot also said there were very low volumes of trucks so far today with just three sent to a parking area for 170.

He said how they were processed showed that new systems are working.

"We're actually very lucky in the sense that we have these three days, at low volumes, whereby, everything is working well and it's just the volume that turns up come Monday or Tuesday," he added.

Mr Talbot said there will be delays in the coming weeks and "that’s the nature of Britain being outside of the European Union".

He had a number of key messages to minimise those delays along with advising drivers called to customs posts to do so.

He said drivers should check their customs channel about 30 minutes out before docking in the port adding that this is "vital" so they know where to go once they disembark.

"By doing so, we will be able to move the traffic through the port and out to the exit as quickly as possible.

"Drivers that get a green routing – they can exit the port immediately," he said.

Mr Talbot also said all those carrying goods to and from and through Britain must have made a customs declaration.

He said that there are "no concerns" based on today's experience at Dublin Port but added: "We're well aware that this is an unusual day in terms of volume.

"But our systems are working.

"We're ready for the increase in volume next week, and hopefully we'll just build on that really positive start from today.

Stena Line reported that six freight loads bound for Ireland were turned away at Holyhead as they didn't have the correct references.

The ferry company urged hauliers to have valid Pre-Boarding Notification ready for check-in.

Mr Talbot said he welcomed the turning back of such trucks though he said he did not have details of particular cases.

He said Revenue and Government Department had "flagged that this day was coming.

"We have worked with people to prepare for it and we’ve made very, very clear that where trucks arrive at the port and whether that’s Holyhead or Dublin – if the correct paperwork has not been done in advance those trucks will be turned around and turned back."

