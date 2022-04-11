The Tom Clarke Bridge/East Link Bridge in Dublin is currently blocked at both ends due to a fuel prices protest by truckers.

The roundabout at the 3 Arena, Promenade Road and the entrance to Dublin Port are also blocked, however approach roads to the city appear to be moving relatively well.

Gardaí have told motorists and bus commuters to plan for potential delays.

Irish truckers and hauliers said they will bring Dublin city to a “standstill” this week in protest against rising fuel costs and that the demonstration will be one “for the history books”, after several similar events late last year.

The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices group has said hauliers are in “crisis” and companies are struggling to stay afloat.

The group warned participants that the protest will last a “couple of days minimum but expect to be there for a week”.

Demonstrators were previously known as The Irish Trucker and Haulage Association against Fuel Prices. They are not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.

Protesters were gathering at locations on the M1, M4, M7 and close to the M11/M50 junction at 3am on Monday morning.

In a social media post this morning, the group encouraged those with vehicles to head for Dublin via the Port Tunnel and then to the 3 Arena roundabout, with those on foot setting out from the GPO for the 3 Arena for about 10.30am.

The main points of disruption at moment seem to be East Link, the 3 Arena and Dublin Port.

In a post on Facebook, the group said: “We are a group of Truck Companies struggling to stay afloat and have come to together along with Farmers, Bus Companies, Taxis and the General Public to protest as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable.

“We are all in crisis. In relation to the protest, Dublin and surrounding areas of Dublin will be at a standstill and the protest will not just be a one-day protest it will be a long-drawn-out process until our demands are met.”

The group has condemned the Government’s plan of introducing a carbon tax on May 1.

“How are people to get school or work? How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases? Not just diesel, petrol but electricity and gas. It’s atrocious the situations families are going to find themselves in, choosing between food, heat and transport.

"It’s 2022 in a first world country, we can and need to do better,” the statement said.

“Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty. The government have the power to help, and we need it now.”

The group’s demands include price caps on petrol, diesel and home heating fuel, the scrapping of the carbon tax and the resignation of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The group said the protest is “for the people of Ireland” and that everyone will “benefit”.

It said the majority of vehicles will be company owned and that this is a “big sacrifice financially”. They asked people to “show respect and support”.

“We want a peaceful protest so anyone who plans to cause trouble please stay at home. We hope you all understand, and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused in advance,” the group said.

Speaking on Monday morning, the chief executive officer of the DublinTown business group, Richard Guiney, said businesses are still fragile following the pandemic and further disruption is not needed.

“Obviously there’s an element of wait and see what transpires. Certainly, protests and disruption is not really what the city needs, we’re still in a fragile state coming out of the pandemic. So, there is concern about what the impacts are going to be,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Our view is that we understand obviously, businesses and indeed our customers and staff are experiencing inflation. It’s obviously not something that’s welcome, particularly energy costs increasing the way they are.”

“But I suppose what we could be saying is this is something that we need to work together on rather than having one sector impact negatively on another. Particularly when so many businesses are vulnerable and the employment that they generate is still fragile.”