A man arrested at Dublin Port in connection with the migrant truck tragedy claimed he had been driving a load of biscuits, according to a source.

A man arrested at Dublin Port in connection with the migrant truck tragedy claimed he had been driving a load of biscuits, according to a source.

Trucker arrested in Dublin Port as part of migrant probe said he was driving biscuits

The man, who is aged in his 20s and from Co Down, was arrested by Garda Immigration at Dublin Port on Saturday afternoon as he drove his truck off a ferry from Holyhead.

He is suspected of driving a container from an unknown location to Zeebrugge in Belgium.

From there, it is believed, the container was moved to a ferry bound for Purfleet, Essex, without its cab and driver.

Essex Police are due to visit Dublin to speak to the suspect, after the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck transported from Zeebrugge to Essex.

According to sources in Belgium, the man said the truck he had been driving was carrying a load of biscuits.

The truck driven by the man to Dublin Port is to be examined by gardaí.

Investigators believe the smuggling of migrants was an intricate operation led by a network, rather than one or two individuals.

And so far there have been a series of arrests of suspects from Northern Ireland and the Republic, focusing the investigation on the island of Ireland.

On Saturday, truck driver Maurice 'Mo' Robinson (25), from Laurelvale, Portadown, Co Armagh, was charged in the UK with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today.

Meanwhile, three people arrested in connection with the 39 deaths have been released on bail.

A man and woman, both 38 and married and living in Warrington but from the Republic, were arrested in Cheshire on Friday and a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day.

All three were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The married couple from Warrington were released on bail until November 11, while the Northern Ireland man has been bailed until November 13, police said.

British police found the corpses of eight women and 31 men in the refrigerated trailer of a lorry on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of last Wednesday.

A number of Vietnamese nationals are feared to be among the dead.

Officers had originally believed the victims were all Chinese but a website for Vietnamese people in the UK - VietHome - stated it had passed on photos of almost 20 missing people to police.

Officers are examining any identifying markers on bodies, including tattoos and scars and they are also looking at any belongings found, including jewellery and clothing.

Each of the victims had some kind of bag with them for their journey.

More than 500 exhibits have been collected, including mobile phones, which will also be examined for information that could identify victims and give any leads on how they came to be in the back of the truck.

Irish Independent