Truck driver escapes unharmed after vehicle crashes into railway bridge

A TRUCK driver miraculously escaped serious injury when his vehicle apparently lost control on a steep incline in Cork and ploughed into a railway bridge.

The articulated Scania truck became wedged under the steel bridge at the bottom of Dublin Hill such was the force of the impact.

The vehicle was left partially tilted on to its left side with its cab wedged between the stone support of the bridge and one of its steel cross girders. No other vehicle was involved.

Other motorists raced to assist the truck driver who, it is understood, avoided serious injury in the accident. However, he was treated for shock at the scene.

Part of the Dublin Hill route was blocked because of the accident with motorists being asked by gardaí to avoid the area. It is expected that a heavy-lift crane will be required to remove the truck from under the bridge abutment.

An investigation is underway into the precise cause of the accident.

Once the truck is removed from the scene, it will be given a full precautionary mechanical inspection. Iarnrod Eireann said their 10.25am service from Cork's Kent Station to Dublin's Heuston Station is expected to be delayed for up to an hour because of the truck hitting the railway bridge.

Intending rail passengers are urged to monitor Iarnrod Eireann sites for updates on all Cork services. As is routine in such incidents, a full engineering inspection of the bridge will be carried out as a precaution.

However, it is not believed any structural damage was caused to the bridge by the accident.

