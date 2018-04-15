Truck driver who died at Rosslare 'suffered a heart attack'

A MAN who died at Rosslare Europort after an incident with another lorry driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Initial results from the post mortem showed that the Romanian man in his 50s had an underlying heart condition, according to gardaí.

The truck driver died after he was punched and fell backwards during an apparent road rage incident in Co Wexford. The two vehicles were being driven into Rosslare Europort shortly before 7pm on Friday when the incident took place as the lorries came close together.

The two vehicles were then driven into the port and parked. The drivers of the lorries jumped out of their cabs and came face to face.

The other driver then climbed back into his cab and drove back out of the port, apparently unaware of the injuries sustained by the other. The injured driver, who was Romanian, was found lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, gardaí had been contacted and stopped the other lorry a short distance from the port. The driver, who is Irish, was arrested and taken for questioning to Wexford Garda station. Gardai said on Saturday night that the arrested man has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors