Truck driver (50s) killed in apparent road rage incident at Rosslare Europort

A MAN has died after he was punched and fell backwards during an apparent road rage incident in Co Wexford.

The two men involved in the incident were both lorry drivers in their 50s.

The two vehicles were being driven into Rosslare Europort shortly before 7pm yesterday when an incident took place as the lorries came close together. The two vehicles were then driven into the port and parked.

The drivers of the lorries jumped out of their cabs and came face to face. After an argument in which witnesses said that blows appeared to have been exchanged, one driver fell backwards and hit his head on the ground.

The other driver then climbed back into his cab and drove back out of the port, apparently unaware of the injuries sustained by the other. The injured driver, who was Romanian, was found lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remained there more than two hours later.

Meanwhile, gardaí had been contacted and stopped the other lorry a short distance from the port. The driver, who is Irish, was arrested and taken for questioning to Wexford Garda station. He was being detained there last night under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held without charge for a maximum of 24 hours, excluding rest periods.

Efforts are being made tonight to contact the dead man’s family after he was identified.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination, as part of a Garda investigation led by Supt James Doyle, of Wexford station.

A post-mortem examination of the body is expected to be carried out later today at Wexford General Hospital. Gardaí tonight described the incident as an alleged assault and said the local coroner had been contacted.

Wexford Councillor Ger Carthy offered his condolences to the man’s family and friends. “This evening’s news came as a massive shock. My sympathies of course go out to this man’s friends and family.

“It’s deeply concerning that something like this has happened in this locality."

