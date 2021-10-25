Truce of 1921 ended war, but opened door for IRA and British intelligence

AS THE Decade of Centenaries series of events navigates its way towards the more troubled Civil War period of our nation’s history, we reflect on life during one of the more relatively peaceful periods of the 1919-23 period.

The five months between the July 1921 truce that marked the cessation of War of Independence hostilities, and the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in December 1921 was a period of relative calm in a country that had endured widespread violence between Crown forces and the IRA, claiming over 1,500 lives since January 1919.

As IRA men returned to their homes where many were feted by their local communities, the physical presence of the RIC and British army in many parts of the country disappeared. Raids, arrests and interrogations, which were a daily occurrence during the hostilities, ceased and the British army, Black and Tans and Auxiliaries were largely confined to barracks in order to avoid confrontations with the IRA.

Commander of British Forces in Ireland Neville Macready lamented this new scenario claiming that “the position of the police and soldiers was humiliating in the extreme”. It was “a period which was almost more trying to the police and troops than when active operations were in progress”, he said.

Under the terms of the cessation of hostilities, a liaison system was established whereby liaison officers were appointed on both sides to police the truce and enquire into alleged breaches.

Despite this arrangement and early optimism that republicans and Crown forces would obey the terms of the settlement, non-violent breaches of the truce emerged as both sides made claims, counter-claims and accusations against each other.

British intelligence reported that there was “an increasing insolence and self-assurance on the part of the rebels” and innumerable “flagrant breaches of the agreement”.

With the threat of a resumption of war always likely, the IRA used the truce period as a time to train and reorganise in preparation of a return to hostilities. Numbers in the IRA increased nearly twofold as it drew in thousands of new recruits into its ranks.

Monthly RIC County Inspector reports to Dublin Castle claimed that the IRA was busy training, drilling and parading and doing its utmost to develop its organisation into an improved military force.

As Sinn Féin and IRA leaders became more visible following the truce, police intelligence work was made easier, and intelligence gathering continued to be carried out by both sides which was in violation to the terms of the truce.

One notable incident found British intelligence chief Brigadier-General Ormonde Winter meeting IRA leader Dan Breen while placing a bet at the Galway Races.

In his autobiography, Winter wrote: “I wonder if he had an automatic in his pocket at the time? I know I had.”

As the ‘intelligence war’ continued unabated, RIC intelligence officers continued to produce reports from informants including conversations involving Michael Collins and Richard Mulcahy in Dublin’s Gresham Hotel.

One of the most effective forms of resistance to Crown rule in the 1919-21 period was the presence of a republican counter-state in the form of Dáil Courts and local government as a substitute to, and in defiance of Crown courts, local government and civil administration. Republicans were conscious of their counter-state successes and ensured that these arrangements continued throughout the truce period.

In September 1921, a Dáil Éireann memorandum issued warnings that those taking part in proceedings of an ‘enemy court’ would be deemed guilty of assisting the enemy and ‘dealt with accordingly’.

Such decrees irritated the authorities and the RIC Divisional Commissioner in Athlone reported that republicans were in continuous breach of the terms of the truce and republican courts and he wrote that they “proposed to assume jurisdiction over British subjects in matters affecting their liberty and property.

“Action of this character is calculated to lead to a breach of the peace which may necessitate the intervention of crown forces.”

Despite such protestations, republican courts, presided over by local prominent citizens including the clergy, continued unabated.

Historian Brian Hughes wrote that the IRA and its weaker auxiliary, the Irish Republican Police, enforced the decrees of the courts and competed with the RIC in dealing with minor offences and petty crime.

Many of the decrees included public punishment which acted as a reminder to local communities of the presence and control of the IRA.

Among the many incidents of public punishments was one at Kilsaran, Co Louth, where three men were tied to a church railing before mass and branded with a sign that proclaimed “Robbers and spies of Kilsaran parish – Beware IRA”.

Another successful act of defiance by republicans in the 1919-21 period was the boycott of shopkeepers who traded in Belfast goods, and this practice also continued after the signing of the Truce. The Belfast boycott was instituted by Dáil Éireann during the War of Independence as a protest against partition and sectarian attacks on nationalists across Ulster.

In September 1921, notices were posted in many towns in border areas ordering local people to transfer their bank accounts from the Northern Bank and Ulster Bank to the recently opened branches of the National Bank.

To the IRA, any interaction with the official organs of Crown rule or its servants was unacceptable.

In Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, a notice was posted outside the local chapel containing the names of 19 local women who the notice alleged “were keeping company with the enemy forces of occupation and do not deserve to be recognised by any true Irish boy or girl”.

Two local members of Cumann na mBan were named in the police report as being responsible for posting the notice which the RIC claimed was defying Crown law, was a breach of the truce and “is calculated to lead to a breach of the peace”.

By the time the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed in December 1921, both sides had endured an uneasy relationship in preserving peace and preventing a return to hostilities.

Unfortunately, reaction to the terms of the Treaty ensured that this period of peace would be short-lived and Ireland would be plunged into a campaign of further brutal violence that would have long-term political, social and economic implications for the newly emerging state.

Dr Patrick McGarty is Senior Lecturer at Munster Technological University. He is the author of , published by Four Courts Press