Troubles death toll if translated to Britain would double number of UK civilian lives lost during World War II – Bertie Ahern

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern chats with Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams before panel discussion on the Good Friday Agreement Referendums in Leinster House tonight. (Picture Credit: Frank McGrath)

The level of death in the Northern Ireland Troubles, if translated to Britain, “would equate to over 130,000 killings,” Bertie Ahern has told the Seanad.

The number is double the 66,375 civilians killed in the UK during the whole of the Second World War.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the former Taoiseach said it had delivered on its primary purpose: “to stop the killing and achieve a stable peace”.

It is easy with the passage of time to forget “how utterly awful and heart-breaking the previous generation had been on our island, particularly Northern Ireland,” Mr Ahern told Senators.

“There were over 3,700 deaths and tens of thousands injured, and the entire society of the island was blighted and held back by the darkness that enveloped it.”

He added: “To give just one statistic of context, the vast majority of the deaths were in Northern Ireland. In per capita terms, that level of death in Great Britain would equate to over 130,000 killings.

“But it was not just a matter of the savagery of the scale of the death, injury and destruction; it was also a matter of the sense of hopelessness it engendered, the sense that the seemingly endless cycle could never be broken and that we were all destined and predestined to accept our grim fate.”

Yet through a combination of determination and resolve, added to “a modicum of good fortune,” politicians and leaders found the means in the spring of 1998 to bring the vicious cycle to an end, he said – “not totally but very substantially”.

Thereby, they had set in train a new era of peace and stability, and in relations between the North and South and Ireland and Britain, which continued to be enjoyed to this day.

The 10 moments that defined the Troubles

A crucial factor was the passage of time itself, Mr Ahern said.

“The 30 years or so of conflict led to a kind of fatigue and exhaustion. There were many participants in the conflict but none of them had achieved what would be called the upper hand.

“The paramilitaries had waged a savage campaign that had cost the lives of thousands of people, but they had not prevailed in their stated goals. By the same token, however, the British and Irish States had applied their fullest resources in tackling the subversive activities of the paramilitaries, but this security and justice response had not brought peace.”

By the early to mid-1990s, a kind of uneasy stalemate had taken hold, he said. “It felt like a stalemate that was not going to be broken by military or security means. All this had, in turn, led to a gradual evolution of the policies of the two Governments in addressing the conflict.

“For almost 25 years, the settled view of both governments, individually and collectively, was that there could be no truck with those waging or supporting violence and armed struggle. Political parties supporting the armed groups were excluded from engagement by the governments. The focus of both was entirely on the constitutional parties.

“In truth, of course, secret outreaches to the paramilitary worlds were undertaken over the years by many Governments, Irish and British. Looking back, I fully support the fact that such efforts were made, including on the part of my two immediate predecessors as leaders of Fianna Fáil, Charles Haughey and Albert Reynolds.

“It was Albert Reynolds who was to give the dial its most dramatic twist when he became Taoiseach in early 1992. He immediately made it clear that peace in Northern Ireland was his number one priority. Like my situation some years later with Tony Blair, he enjoyed a good relationship with his counterpart, John Major. They both agreed to explore what they could do together.

“The Downing Street Declaration they signed jointly in December 1993 proved the decisive stepping stone towards the peace they both sought,” said Mr Ahern, who would eventually replace Mr Reynolds as Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach.

This declaration set out in clear terms the basis for a comprehensive process of negotiations and the principles that would need to be enshrined in any agreement, he said.

“Critically, it opened the way for parties associated with armed groups to participate in the negotiations, but with one fundamental proviso: the groups had to end their campaigns of violence and commit to peace and democracy.”

In the summer of 1994, this led to the IRA ceasefire, which was followed in October of that year by a similar move by the loyalist paramilitaries. “This was a historic turning point, without question, for which Albert Reynolds and, indeed, John Major, deserve great credit,” Mr Ahern said.

He and Tony Blair were therefore “not starting from scratch, but rather building on the foundations laid by our immediate predecessors.”

Eventually around the table, were the two governments and eight parties: the UUP, SDLP, Sinn Féin, Alliance Party, UDP, PUP, Women’s Coalition and the Labour Coalition.

“There were ten delegations in all,” Mr Ahern said. “When I say ‘delegations,’ I mean big delegations.

“You have heard the phrase, ‘It takes a village.’ The talks process at times looked more like a mid-sized town.

“While that meant, at times, crowded corridors or rooms, in fairness, looking back on it, it also helped heighten the chances of whatever was agreed actually sticking.”