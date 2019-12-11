Cash-strapped RTÉ is set to splash out up to €200,000 on five new top-of-the-range 4x4 vehicles.

Troubled broadcaster RTÉ to spend up to €200,000 on five new 4x4s

It was announced yesterday that the broadcaster, which is seeking to cut 200 jobs, is to be bailed out by taxpayers to the tune of €50m over five years.

However, RTÉ is now planning to spend up to €200,000 on new cars.

A tender placed on the Government's e-tender website is looking for "suitably qualified tenderers for the supply and delivery of up to five 4x4 vehicles".

