Troubled broadcaster RTÉ to spend up to €200,000 on five new 4x4s
Cash-strapped RTÉ is set to splash out up to €200,000 on five new top-of-the-range 4x4 vehicles.
It was announced yesterday that the broadcaster, which is seeking to cut 200 jobs, is to be bailed out by taxpayers to the tune of €50m over five years.
However, RTÉ is now planning to spend up to €200,000 on new cars.
A tender placed on the Government's e-tender website is looking for "suitably qualified tenderers for the supply and delivery of up to five 4x4 vehicles".
A spokesman for RTÉ confirmed the vehicles referenced in the tenders are for 2rn staff, a subsidiary company of RTÉ which maintains, manages, and develops all of Ireland's broadcast transmission network.
The spokesman said: "The vehicles referred to allow 2rn's staff to gain rigging and engineering access to the main sites which are distributed throughout the countryside.
"Many of the sites are very remote and require a 4x4 vehicle to access them.
"RTÉ and other broadcasters broadcast from these sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week in all weather conditions.
"Rigging and engineering staff often need to access these sites in the most extreme weather conditions, and for this reason, the appropriate vehicles are required," he added.
Irish Independent