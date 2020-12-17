| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trouble brewing: Johnny Ronan’s firm claims it owns Bewley’s stained-glass windows

The cafe’s owner, Paddy Campbell, said he intends to donate the valuable artwork to the public

Paddy Campbell in front of one of the stained glass windows at Bewley&rsquo;s cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand

Close

Paddy Campbell in front of one of the stained glass windows at Bewley&rsquo;s cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Paddy Campbell in front of one of the stained glass windows at Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Paddy Campbell in front of one of the stained glass windows at Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Amy Molloy and Gareth Morgan

A fresh row is brewing between Bewley’s and its landlord Ronan Group Real Estate – this time over ownership of iconic stained-glass panels worth about €2m.

RGRE, controlled by developer Johnny Ronan, has written to Bewley’s “seeking written acknowledgement” from the company that it does not have any claim to them.

It comes as Bewley’s owner Paddy Campbell stated he intended to donate the valuable artwork to the public as he heads into retirement.

Privacy