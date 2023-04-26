Trooper Shane Kearney to undergo operation today in what is hoped to be his final treatment following Lebanon attack

Trooper Shane Kearney, who was injured in an attack in Lebanon last year where his colleague Private Sean Rooney was killed, will today undergo cranioplasty surgery in what is hoped to be his final operation.

Trooper Kearney (23), from Killeagh in Co Cork, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital after suffering a head injury in the incident in which the UN convoy he was travelling in was targeted by a mob as it drove through the southern Lebanese village of Al-Aqibiya on December 14.

Private Rooney (24) was fatally shot and Trooper Kearney suffered a head injury when the vehicle they were in crashed.

Trooper Kearney returned to Beaumont Hospital today to continue the necessary medical treatment.

He has been recovering at home in Cork for the last two months and is said to have been making steady progress to date.

Mass held for soldier Shane Kearney in Killeagh, Co Cork

Shane sustained a serious head injury in an incident that occurred in the village of Al Aqbiyeh in South Lebanon.

Two other colleagues were treated for minor injuries.

Shane was part of the 121st Battalion on what was his second peacekeeping tour.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “All Shane’s colleagues in the Defence Forces are thinking of him at this time and are wishing him a speedy recovery.”