Trócaire could lose one-third of annual donations as school and mass closures affect circulation of lent boxes

Helping to launch Trócaire’s annual Lenten Appeal are siblings Connla (7) and Liadh Fallon (5) with cutouts of children previously featured on a Trócaire Lent boxes, from left, siblings Alex (7) and Joy Faith (6 ) featured in 2020 are from Kenya and Maya (10) featured in 2019 is a Syrian refugee who lives in Lebanon. Photo: Mark Stedman

Up to one-third of Trócaire’s annual donations are at risk as many households will not have a box this lent due to mass and school closures.

It is the first time in almost 50 years that many households will be without a box, the charity has warned.

Each lent, Trócaire raises around €8m euro from the boxes, which is approximately one-third of its annual donations.

The charity has warned that the inability to distribute boxes in schools and mass this year may severely impact its life-saving work around the globe.

Boxes can be picked-up at churches nationwide but there are 50pc fewer in circulation.

Trócaire is appealing to the public to pick up a box from their local church if it is safe to do so or to donate online at trocaire.org.

“Lent is the engine that keeps our programmes going throughout the year,” said Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra.

"The public in Ireland always rally behind our campaign. While this year will be different, we hope the public will continue to support our life-saving work overseas.”

The charity has been supplying households with donation boxes for its Lentin appeal every year since 1973.

Each year, the donations go towards a different campaign by Trócaire.

“Our campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars, such as those affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia,” said Ms de Barra.

"Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable.

"By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves.”

