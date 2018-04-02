Triple rapist free to roam streets after being released early from prison

This triple rapist is roaming the streets of Dublin after being released earlier this year from prison.

Serial sex offender David Hegarty enjoyed total anonymity on a day out in Dublin's busiest shopping street after getting a makeover to disguise his identity.

He was tracked from a hostel next to the Phoenix Park as he was bussed by homeless services into the city centre. Enjoying an early morning coffee in McDonald's on Mary Street, he could easily pass for a tourist as he set his backpack on the seat beside him.

However, unknown to his fellow diners, they were sitting next to a man who Judge Paul Carney wanted to jail for life as he said "the women of Ireland have a constitutional right not to be raped". Ponytail

Vile Hegarty ditched his ponytail for a short-crop after we snapped him on his release from Arbour Hill in February. He was also forced to temporarily change hostels after getting abuse from fellow residents.

It is further understood that he queried the Probation Service about an approach to councils in the Cork and Kerry region regarding the possibility of securing accommodation in either of those counties. It is understood the agencies concerned have not come up with an offer of suitable accommodation.

When we confronted Hegarty on his release from Arbour Hill after he served only nine years behind bars for his third sex attack, he refused to say whether he had been cured of his compulsion to rape.

Covering the lower half of his face with a scarf, he stared balefully as he was questioned.

"Are you still a danger to women?" No response. "Did you undergo counselling in prison?" Again, no response.

"Is it right that you are now a free man despite raping three women?" Hegarty still had nothing to say. His horrific history of sexual violence towards women dates back 20 years.

He was originally jailed for 10 years in March 2000 for raping two female students in Cork city centre on October 5 and October 27, 1998. The father-of-one, with a former address at Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork was then released from prison early before going on to rape his third victim, a foreign national, only two years later. The victim told Judge Paul Carney at the Central Criminal Court: "I will never forgive him for what he did and I will never forget it."

Det Gda John McDonagh said in court that the victim was waiting for a bus in the early hours when Hegarty grabbed her around the neck and dragged her to a lane. She screamed and he threatened to kill her unless she stopped. Hegarty then orally raped her. Hegarty was very drunk at the time and later made some admissions, including that there had been oral sex and he was sorry he had hurt the victim.

Overturned Judge Carney said the fact he had committed three rapes suggested to him that he would do so again at the first opportunity "and that the appropriate sentence is one of life imprisonment". He said "the female half of the population has a constitutional right not to be raped" after it was submitted to him that the Court of Criminal Appeal (CCA) had overturned a life sentence he had imposed on rapist Gerard Kelly for a case with similar facts.

He noted the CCA ruling in July 2008 in the Kelly case and reluctantly sentenced Hegarty to 13 years in prison. Hegarty automatically qualified for 25pc remission and is now back on the streets a free man, subject to a 10-year supervision order.

Online Editors