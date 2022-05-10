Trinity scientists discover ‘glue’ that sticks deadly superbug MRSA to skin

A PROTEIN that enables the deadly ‘superbug’ MRSA to attach to the skin and cause infection has been identified by scientists at Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

“Even with better infection control measures these days, MRSA is still a major cause of hospital-acquired infection,” says Joan Geoghegan, associate professor in microbiology at TCD, and one of the authors of the research published in Nature Communications.

“It has developed resistance to most commonly used antibiotics making MRSA infections increasingly difficult to treat,” Dr Geoghegan said.

“In general, hospitalised patients and the immunocompromised are at most risk of MRSA infection.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says it regards MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus) as a high-priority multidrug-resistant organism needing new treatments.

When MRSA gets into the bloodstream it can cause infections in organs like the heart, leading to endocarditis.

MRSA infections can cause severe, even fatal, illnesses, and new research indicates that it often co-exists along with Covid-19.

MRSA can also cause sepsis, an overwhelming response from the body to infection, which is fatal in about one in five people who acquire it.

It is a member of the staphylococcus aureus bacterial family, which has developed an ability to resist all known antibiotics.

It has shown an extraordinary ability to stick to skin and survive. Once on the skin, the MRSA superbug then shows remarkable ability, scientists say, in adapting to fluctuations in its new environment.

The first key step in the process of ‘colonising’ the skin, and causing infection researchers say, occurs when MRSA adheres to the skin.

Scientists have, therefore, long sought to understand how MRSA sticks to skin, but up to now, no one has managed to do that.

The TCD researchers found that the first thing that MRSA does in order to attach itself to human skin is to hitch a ride on a specific group of dead skin cells located in the outer skin layers.

These cells, called corneocytes, contain a protein called loricrin, which provides a link for MRSA to attach to.

The TCD researchers found a protein called FnBPB on the surface of MRSA superbug that links to the loricrin protein in the skin cells.

The FnBPB protein, scientists believe, acts like a kind of biological glue that regulates how the MRSA binds to the human skin.

“This binding is a key event that allows the bacteria to colonise the skin,” Dr Geoghegan says. “Understanding how MRSA colonises skin is important since colonised people are at higher risk of developing an infection.”

This research opens the door for the development of new drugs or therapeutics designed to interfere with how this ‘glue’ works.

“New insight into how staphylococcus aureus attaches to human skin will hopefully inform the development of therapeutic agents that specifically target the FnBPB-loricrin interaction,” she added.

“This will be of benefit for the elimination and prevention of staphylococcus aureus in at-risk groups – for example nursing home residents and people undergoing dialysis or surgery. The idea is that this will pave the way for new therapies that reduce or eliminate colonisation, so that people are at less risk of picking up MRSA and, therefore, becoming infected.”