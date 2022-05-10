| 9.6°C Dublin

Trinity scientists discover ‘glue’ that sticks deadly superbug MRSA to skin

Stock image of a trolley in a hospital hallway Expand

Seán Duke

A PROTEIN that enables the deadly ‘superbug’ MRSA to attach to the skin and cause infection has been identified by scientists at Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

Even with better infection control measures these days, MRSA is still a major cause of hospital-acquired infection,” says Joan Geoghegan, associate professor in microbiology at TCD, and one of the authors of the research published in Nature Communications.

