Trinity graduate jailed for firearms offences celebrates release

A Trinity College graduate and well-known republican has celebrated her release from prison for firearms offences by posing for a selfie with her friends.

Ursula Shannon (34) is a free woman again after spending just under four-and-a-half years of a six-year term in jail for offences related to her being intercepted by armed gardai outside the premises of a firearms dealer in November 2012.

Ursula Shannon

In a photo posted on social media, Ms Shannon smiles happily as she sits with a number of friends, including some fellow Dublin Eirigi activists.

It is understood that the photograph was posted to celebrate her official release earlier this month.

However, Ms Shannon had been on temporary release for around five weeks before officially completing her sentence around a fortnight ago.

While on temporary release from the Dochas centre at Mountjoy prison, she was required to sign on every week and not to come to adverse garda attention.

Ms Shannon's release has been welcomed on social media by her pals, one of whom called her a "true republican" and another who said it was "great to see your smiling, beautiful face again".

Clonsilla woman Ms Shannon was previously arrested for public-order offences after an anti-Nama rooftop protest at Anglo Irish Bank in Dublin city centre on May 15, 2010.

She was also a prominent protester during Queen Elizabeth's visit to Dublin a year later.

However, it was in 2012 that Ms Shannon was to run into trouble with the law which resulted in a lengthy jail sentence.

At her sentencing hearing in March 2014, her lawyer told the court that Ms Shannon was a young lady with "many interests, abilities and talents". He said that Ms Shannon had a BA in early and modern Irish from Trinity College and a Masters in language planning from NUI Galway.

At the time she was doing research on sustainable new Irish language communities for her PhD.

Ms Shannon and three men were arrested after gardai received intelligence they planned to storm a prominent firearms dealership in Co Offaly on the night of November 27, 2012.

She was caught with John McGreal (41), John Troy (38) and Colin Brady (28) in an operation led by the gardai's Special Detective Unit.

All four were intercepted by armed gardai in a stolen van outside the premises of the firearms dealer, wearing wigs and disguises before the suspected planned robbery.

A search of the vehicle revealed it contained two handguns and a stun gun, along with ammunition, cable ties, black pillowcases, canisters of petrol, wigs and disguises.

Ms Shannon, McGreal and Brady all pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court but offered no evidence in their defence while Cabra man Troy admitted his role.

Gardai were in receipt of confidential information that a stolen vehicle would be used as part of an operation by dissident republicans for a theft at a property in Tullybeg, Co Offaly.

The court heard the accused were wearing wigs and disguises outside the residential premises, which also doubled as a business for a licensed firearms seller.

Gardai gave evidence that the accused were wearing several layers of clothing to make them appear heavier.

One of the handguns recovered, a Brazilian-made Taurus pistol, was used in a murder in Tallaght in February 2002. There was no suggestion any of the defendants were involved in that offence.

There was also evidence that the ammunition recovered was wrapped up in a nappy found inside the stolen van in which the defendants were travelling.

CCTV footage of the interception of the stolen van was played to the court to show that those in the van were there to rob the shop and steal the firearms on the premises.

