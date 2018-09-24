Trinity graduate in Greek jail over alleged human trafficking loses appeal

An Irishman who is currently detained in Greece has been moved to a jail on the island of Chios after losing his appeal against his detention.

Sean Binder (24), from Togher, Co Cork is facing up to 20 years in a Greek prison after police arrested him and colleague Sarah Mardini on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

Mr Binder had been a volunteer worker on the island with NGO Emergency Response Centre International. One of the NGO's leaders, Greek national Nassos Karakitsos, was also arrested.

A graduate in political science, economics, sociology and philosophy at Trinity, Mr Binder also gained a masters in international relations theory at the London School of Economics.

He was arrested in February in Lesbos but returned to Ireland on several occasions.

Speaking to The Kerryman from Greece, Sean’s mother Fanny, said that he is holding up well.

"You get happy with the small things. Today I got to hug him," she said. "He is happy after weeks in a cell that he will now be able to get out more," she said.

Fanny spoke with him three hours after his move to Chios last Monday but visits to her son will now be restricted to just three times a week.

She had been able to see him daily while he was detained in a cell in Lesvo at a police station.

Up until his arrest on August 21 and his detention on August 24, Sean had been volunteering with Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI). He and other volunteers were arrested. The charity has strongly denied the accusations.

Sean, who was born in Germany, moved to Castlegregory when he was five years old and attended Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and later Trinity College.

He then completed an MA in International Relations with a focus on conflict management and had decided to volunteer with a refugee organisation in Greece to get practical experience before getting a job. He was due home in October to Cork where his mother now lives.

Sean's family and friends maintain his innocence.

"Everybody that knows Sean is angry and shocked that they would accuse him of this. He lives for helping others," said Fanny.

His first appeal of his detention was refused but his legal team is now preparing for a second appeal, which will hopefully take place in the next four weeks.

"We want bail for him in the interim to the trial. Our main concern is that this appeal won't get through and he will be detained for 18 months without charge," said Fanny.

"What we are pushing for is a quick trial as soon as possible so that this can be over. Justice will prevail."

Fanny says that the family have been "living in a nightmare" since they got the call almost a month ago. She travelled to Greece immediately to be close to her son.

"I couldn't stay so far away I had to come. It is good that somebody is here to look after him and give him a voice outside."

"It is so hard to have a child in prison but when he has done nothing wrong it is so difficult." Sean has a German passport but spent much of his life in Ireland and his family and friends are now calling on MEPs in both countries to help them. Sean's family in Castlegregory including his aunt, Maja who runs a business in Tralee, are all supporting Sean and many have already written to TDs and MEPs in support of Sean.

"Sean is humbled by the belief in his innocence," said Fanny.

"We have got great support from the people of Kerry. Everyone is behind him."

The family is calling on everyone to write to their local MEP and support Sean's campaign on www.freehumanitarians.com.

