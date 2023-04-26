Trinity College to remove name of philosopher and slave owner George Berkeley from its main library

Trinity College Dublin is removing the name of slave owner Bishop George Berkeley from its main library.

The 18th Century philosopher’s fall from grace was endorsed by the Trinity board today because of his links to slavery, including his advocacy for the practice.

For generations, Berkeley has been memorialised at Ireland’s oldest university including naming the library after him in 1978.

However, while the Berkeley name will be dropped from the library Trinity is adopting “a retain-and-explain” approach to a stained-glass window commemorating him.

Trinity also has several portraits depicting Berkeley, which will be assessed in the future by a new, overall college policy on artwork.

Meanwhile the academic gold medals memorialising Berkeley will be reviewed by the relevant academic department.

The university will continue to hold George Berkeley’s philosophical works in the library collections and continue to teach and to research his works.

Trinity said today that the name has been judged inconsistent with the university’s core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity, and equality.

The denaming “does not deny Berkeley’s importance as a writer, philosopher, and towering intellectual figure. His philosophical work will still be taught at Trinity and remains of significant contemporary relevance,” a spokesperson said.

The decisions represented “a nuanced approach and are the result of careful the consideration and detailed analysis,” the spokesperson added

A separate process will determine what the new name for the library should be.

The board’s decisions follow several months of research, analysis and public consultation overseen by the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, which is considering legacy issues on a case-by-case basis.

Trinity’s Provost, Dr Linda Doyle, said the landscape of a university, especially one as old as Trinity, was not static.

“Each generation of students and staff deserves a chance to influence decisions. In this case, it was our students who called on us to address the issue.

“George Berkeley’s enormous contribution to philosophical thought is not in question. However, it is also clear that he was both an owner of enslaved people and a theorist of slavery and racial discrimination, which is in clear conflict with Trinity’s core values.”

Following a separate review, Trinity recently decided to return human remains to the island of Inishbofin, off the west coast from where they were taken without the community’s consent more than a century ago.

Co Kilkenny-born Berkeley, who went on to become Dean of Derry in the Church of Ireland, was once a student at the university and later held the academic honour of a Trinity ‘fellow’

But a campaign started by Trinity students, and mirroring a worldwide spotlight on colonial legacies, has culminated with the denaming decision.

The library opened in 1967 named Berkeley in 1978 as part of a scheme to attach the name of distinguished graduates to newly-completed buildings.

Historical evidence of his slave-owning activities and his ideological support for the slave system in settler colonialism is well documented.

While living in Rhode Island, USA, between 1729-31, he bought slaves – named Philip, Anthony, Edward, and Agnes Berkeley – to work on his estate and sought to advance ideology in support of slavery.

He had acquired a plantation while setting plans in motion for a colonial university in Bermuda to educate missionaries to proselytise amongst the native American population.

His project, from the outset, was connected with Trinity and at least four of the nine founding fellows were also from TCD.

By 1732 the scheme had failed.

Since 2021, Trinity has been examining and reflecting on its colonial legacies through research and engagement with public audiences. Slavery, statues, curriculum development, museum and library collections are all included in the project.

As part of the process, submissions were sought on the Berkeley Library name and, of 93 received, only 16 supported retaining the name.

Students featured prominently amongst those in support of de-naming, including some from students of colour who expressed their discomfort about the visible presence of a memorial to a prominent enslaver on campus.

Among those on the other side of the argument was Professor Nicholas Canny, Emeritus Professor of History, University of Galway, who said de-naming was “entirely unjustified, because, by the moral standards of his own time, there was nothing reprehensible about owning slaves provided their owner treated them fairly."