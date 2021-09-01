Trinity College is only Irish university in world’s top 150 in latest rankings

Trinity College Dublin has risen to 146th in the latest global higher education league table, the only Irish university in the top 150.

Trinity has risen nine points, from 155th place, in the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022.

This year’s result was helped by strong performances in research and citations, two of the main categories on which the overall score is based.

Irish universities have struggled in international rankings, with blame laid on cuts in State funding to higher education during the financial crash a decade ago, which have not been restored. Against that, other countries are pouring more investment into the sector.

The 2022 rankings involved a record 1,662 universities in 99 countries, with Asia continuing to grab more of the limelight from elite universities in traditional strongholds such as US and UK.

Mainland China holds a record number of top 200 positions, while Japan, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong have all strengthened their hold.

However, the US and UK retain their dominant positions with eight and two, respectively, of the top 10 places in the rankings for the second year in a row.

The UK’s Oxford University, a leader in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, heads the table for the sixth consecutive year. Several universities rose in the rankings following the success of Covid-19 research, which saw significant boosts in their citation scores, reflecting their role in spreading new knowledge and ideas.

Trinity’s dean of research, Professor Wolfgang Schmitt, said he was pleased to see Trinity improving its position.

“This progress is testament to the quality and dedication of staff and the college community – particularly considering this difficult and challenging last year. Excellence in research and teaching are the foundations of our activities,” he said

Nine Irish institutions were ranked and, in joint second place, in the 201-205th category, were RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and University College Dublin (UCD).

RCSI chief executive Professor Cathal Kelly welcomed news that the university retained its top 250 position for the sixth consecutive year, in an increasingly competitive global education environment.

University College Cork (UCC) is in the 251-300 category, followed by NUI Galway in the 351-400 bracket. Dublin City University and Maynooth University are both in the 501-600 grouping, while the University of Limerick is placed in the 601-800 bracket, followed by TU Dublin in 1,011-1,200 group.